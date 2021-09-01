5 Continental and Varta's New Battery for E-Scooters Is Powerful and Easily Replaceable

CAKE Rolls Out Durable Makka Electric Scooter, Designed for Urban Riding

Makka comes in two models, Makka range and Makka flex. The Makka range is powered by a 1.8battery, and it can reach a top speed of 25 kph (15 mph). The ride has enough e-juice to run for 50 km (31 miles) on a single charge, and it can be ridden without a license on bicycle lanes, enabling extensive possibilities to move around the city.The Makka flex, as you might've guessed, is the powerful version, with top speeds reaching 45 kph (28 mph). The 48V and 31Ah (1.5) battery powers the scooter to run for up to 60 km (37 miles).Both models come in two ride modes, one that offers extended range and one that provides balanced performance. Depending on his or her preferences, the rider can choose between a short-haul commuter mode and a true riding feel with balanced power without putting too much strain on battery performance.Makka is equipped with durable motorcycle tires and lightweight custom-designed rims, allowing for all-weather expeditions without sacrificing comfort. The tires feature a waffle tread pattern, letting the rider hit the city streets or nagivate the narrow trails.Aside from its gravel capability, Makka can be outfitted with a variety of accessories, depending on your needs. You can attach a rack for surfboards, skis, longboards, and other items that can be carried along in weekend adventures.For easy transportation of your everyday needs, the e-scooter can be outfitted with a large rear basket or an aluminum top box. And you can not only carry your belongings, but you can bring along friends too as you have the option to add a detachable passenger seat. For those who want to bring their little best bud on a city ride, Makka can also be equipped with an easy-attachable child seat.For what it can offer, the Makka range is priced at 3,500 euros, which is around $4,143, while the Makka flex has a 3,800 euros price tag, or $4,499. Only the Makka flex will be offered in the U.S.

