The Phatfour Sidecar Means You’ll Never Ride Alone

Demand for e-bikes and other types of individual, electrified two-wheelers skyrocketed against the backdrop of the international health crisis. It makes sense, if you think about it: forced to social-distance and to avoid crowded public spaces, commuters had to find an alternative means of transport on the daily. An e-bike guarantees you get to work on time without being drenched in sweat, that you beat traffic jams by riding on dedicated lanes or on the pavement, where allowed, and most importantly, that you keep your distance from strangers.
What an e-bike can’t do is allow you to share the fun. It’s true, the market has adapted on this account as well, so that now you get e-bikes with retro moto-inspired seats that can carry two (slender) adults, and rear-mounted toddler seats, racks or other types of accessories that allow you to carry another person on the bike, provided that the person doesn’t weigh too much.
Phatfour takes a different approach to expand access to their city e-bikes. Phatfour is an Amsterdam-based city bike maker, and the accessory introduced this month is simply called the Phatfour Sidecar. The name says it all, really, and, just like with a motorcycle sidecar, you get increased comfort for longer rides.
Compatibility is, and will probably always remain, with the FLB+ and FLS+ models from Phatfour. The idea is that you can use the Sidecar to take your kid or a medium-sized pet on rides with you, or to haul cargo when you need to. You won’t be able to pick up a new piece of furniture from the store, but you will be able to carry groceries and smaller items: the box’s capacity is of about 150 liters (5.3 cubic feet), and maximum payload on the Sidecar is of 50 kg (110.2 pounds). It’s not enough to take your significant other with you on rides, unless you’re dating a supermodel-type (lucky you).
The Sidecar attaches and disconnects easily, but you will have to take into account the fact that you’ll be carrying extra weight. Phatfour bikes are offered in European-spec, meaning they have 250-W motor only. Being a one-wheeler, the Sidecar still allows the bike plenty of maneuverability on turns.
Inside the box, you get a wooden bench, with optional seat belts. According to the maker, the Sidecar is spacious enough for comfort, but doesn’t add that much width to the bike so as to keep it out of cycle lanes. Still, with it attached, you’re looking at a three-wheeler that’s over 122 cm (48 inches) wide. Front and rear reflectors will help you with visibility on the road.
The Phatfour Sidecar costs €875, which is approximately $1,030 at the current exchange rate. That’s the kind of money you pay for a proper, entry-level e-bike, but Phatfour is looking at families and daily commuters as potential clients, of the kind who have already spent a great deal on their e-bikes.
The first deliveries are estimated for late October, early November at the most likely. You won’t be able to enjoy an early autumn ride with your best friend or kid with it, but maybe we’re in for a warm and gorgeous fall season.
What an e-bike can’t do is allow you to share the fun. It’s true, the market has adapted on this account as well, so that now you get e-bikes with retro moto-inspired seats that can carry two (slender) adults, and rear-mounted toddler seats, racks or other types of accessories that allow you to carry another person on the bike, provided that the person doesn’t weigh too much.
Phatfour takes a different approach to expand access to their city e-bikes. Phatfour is an Amsterdam-based city bike maker, and the accessory introduced this month is simply called the Phatfour Sidecar. The name says it all, really, and, just like with a motorcycle sidecar, you get increased comfort for longer rides.
Compatibility is, and will probably always remain, with the FLB+ and FLS+ models from Phatfour. The idea is that you can use the Sidecar to take your kid or a medium-sized pet on rides with you, or to haul cargo when you need to. You won’t be able to pick up a new piece of furniture from the store, but you will be able to carry groceries and smaller items: the box’s capacity is of about 150 liters (5.3 cubic feet), and maximum payload on the Sidecar is of 50 kg (110.2 pounds). It’s not enough to take your significant other with you on rides, unless you’re dating a supermodel-type (lucky you).
The Sidecar attaches and disconnects easily, but you will have to take into account the fact that you’ll be carrying extra weight. Phatfour bikes are offered in European-spec, meaning they have 250-W motor only. Being a one-wheeler, the Sidecar still allows the bike plenty of maneuverability on turns.
Inside the box, you get a wooden bench, with optional seat belts. According to the maker, the Sidecar is spacious enough for comfort, but doesn’t add that much width to the bike so as to keep it out of cycle lanes. Still, with it attached, you’re looking at a three-wheeler that’s over 122 cm (48 inches) wide. Front and rear reflectors will help you with visibility on the road.
The Phatfour Sidecar costs €875, which is approximately $1,030 at the current exchange rate. That’s the kind of money you pay for a proper, entry-level e-bike, but Phatfour is looking at families and daily commuters as potential clients, of the kind who have already spent a great deal on their e-bikes.
The first deliveries are estimated for late October, early November at the most likely. You won’t be able to enjoy an early autumn ride with your best friend or kid with it, but maybe we’re in for a warm and gorgeous fall season.