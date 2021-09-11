Fulpra L1 Cargo Bike Unveiled at IAA as Credible Solution to Last-Mile Needs

Sure, Amazon and the current global health crisis are having a very large influence upon the presence and workflow of package distribution companies, but the way that distribution is unfurled is a very important topic. With this in mind, Fulpra Motors, a team out of the Netherlands, has put together what could be one of the freshest and most viable cargo solutions to hit our streets.
Anytime a team out of the Netherlands is hard at work on a project, it’s either going to be some sort of superyacht, or in this case, a vehicle that is very bicycle-like. Such is the case with the L1 Cargo Bike, a vehicle meant to be the answer to clean and quick cargo distribution needs.
Now, many manufacturers and products have promised to be that next solution, but very few have what it takes to make it in such a cut-throat industry. With a near threefold increase in sales and manufacturing, the last-mile and EV solutions industry is sure to see even more ideas and creations.
That cargo hold I mentioned offers 3,000 liters (792.5 gallons) of space, while a load of 350 kg (772 lbs) can be supported by the construction. With this amount of space, shelves, easy access doors, and a unique loading and unloading system, the L1 does seem to be presenting all the signs of a legitimate clean cargo solution.
To effectively carry such a load, there’s got to be something that’s able to move it all around town with ease and efficiency. To do this, Fulpra equipped the L1 with a 1,000-watt pedal assist motor that cranks out a whopping 130 Nm (95.9 ft-lb) of torque but includes a speed cap at 25 kph (15.5 mph).
strong must be powered by an equally strong battery system, and it is. Fulpra decided to throw on a battery pack from Cleantron, another Netherlands-based company with the goal of producing clean battery systems for vehicles ranging from e-bikes to cars and everything in between. A swappable battery system offers the L1 a range up to 80 km (49.7 mi) with a two-battery run.
One issue the Fulpra team focused on was how to protect electrical systems in such a way as to offer the L1 the ability to operate even in wet conditions. By placing the battery and motor underneath the cargo box and integrated into the frame, electrical systems can function even if you’ve been caught in a storm.
Finally, the L1 can do something that most other cargo bikes don’t do, nor are they usually built to; the front half of the L1 tilts whenever you are taking a turn. This offers a smooth ride, tighter turn radii, and a generally nicer feeling while riding; keeps worker ants happy.
If you do happen to invest in this cargo carrier and are worried that in your neighborhood things like this get stolen all the time, don’t be, as the L1 includes GPS, Bluetooth, and several other data tracking systems; you’ll always know where your vehicles are and what they’re doing.
As of right now, Fulpra is taking orders for the L1, but nothing is mentioned about a delivery date or even a price. However, you can request a quote and I did; I'm still waiting for an answer. May need to give this team a call myself.
