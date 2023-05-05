The Omega Special Edition Will Make the GMC Hummer Even More Exclusive Than It Already Is

Even though it only produced two GMC Hummer EV trucks in the first quarter, General Motors is optimistic about its 2023 plans. As if the Hummer wasn't exclusive enough at these production numbers, GMC announced the Omega Special Edition, based on the 3X trim.
General Motors had a truly embarrassing moment when it reported its EV sales for the first quarter. Despite surpassing Ford, thanks to the surprisingly good sales of the Chevrolet Bolt, GM could only produce less than 1,000 units of Ultium-based EVs. Most were Cadillac Lyriq, with the GMC Hummer EV totaling two examples. It was so weird that GM couldn't even use the plural on the slide in the shareholder deck.
It's not like the GMC Hummer EV is a hard-to-sell truck, despite the price starting at more than $110,000. GM had about 90,000 reservations when it closed the books, and many of those people are eagerly waiting to get the chance to pay for the truck. It's more like GM can't build them, as the two trucks produced in the first quarter seem to show. In the meantime, people are willing to spend a crazy amount of money to get them, with some Hummer EVs changing hands on the used market for more than double the MSRP.
This is probably where GM got the idea of a special edition. It could sell them for more money if it cannot produce enough of them. It sounds like a plan, and it concluded with announcing the Omega Special Edition. This is introduced as an exclusive edition of the Hummer EV produced in limited numbers. We can't imagine what more exclusive than two units per quarter can be. GM doesn't say exactly how many it will build, but it's good to have the options open.
The 2024 GMC Hummer EV Omega Edition will be easy to recognize thanks to its exclusive Neptune Blue Matte paint and 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels with Carbon Flash trim rings. These are wrapped in 35-inch Mud Terrain tires. They are included in the standard Extreme Off-Road Package, which also packs UltraVision with underbody camera views, additional skid plates, and rocker protection with built-in assist steps.
The pickup also comes fitted with a MultiPro tailgate audio speaker system by Kicker. The SUV features a black beadlock-mounted spare wheel and a spare tire cover painted in the same Neptune Blue Matte paint as the body. Although not visible, the SUV and the truck also have different battery options. While the former is offered with a standard 20-module battery, the pickup has a bigger, 24-module battery option.
Pricing for the GMC Hummer EV Omega Edition Pickup starts at $144,995 for the 24-module battery version, while the SUV with the 20-module battery has an MSRP of $139,995. Deliveries are slated for the first half of 2024, with the special edition being initially offered to current Hummer EV 3X Pickup and SUV reservation holders.
