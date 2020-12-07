autoevolution
This has been said before, but it’s necessary context: historically speaking, 2020 has been the worst year in a long time, with the ongoing health crisis taking down many major business sectors and severely impacting all the others. Not the luxury submarine industry, though.

The New Triton 3300/6 Submarine Is Perfect for Family Dives, Your Family Yacht

In a year of restrictions, lockdowns, and cost-cuts, the niche industry of luxury submersibles has seen an unprecedented boom. More importantly, analysts are saying this is just the beginning: the rich are still getting richer and looking for new ways to make their adventures more interesting. Adding a submarine (or two) to the garage of a multi-million superyacht is the thing to do.

A recent report noted that three of the biggest submarine makers of the moment had seen a surge in demand for this type of luxury leisure items, as more yacht owners are trying to add a new dimension to their luxury vessels and turn them into research vessels. The research is still for fun and hardly ever serves a greater purpose, but there’s still an educational aspect to it.

Triton is among those three makers, and it recently announced a new submarine: the not so poetically-titled 3300/6. The name might not be the most inspired or awe-inspiring, but it’s the most on-point in terms of abilities: this submersible goes down to 3,300 feet (1,000 meters) and can carry six persons in total.

“The Triton 3300/6 is the highest-capacity, 1,000 meter-rated submersible in the world,” Triton says. “For the first time large families, groups of friends or invited guests can share the incredible experience of deep-sea diving together.”

The only condition is that you limit the head count to five in total – four, if you desire more legroom. Triton is willing to customize the layout and put only five seats for even more comfort. One of the seats is the pilot’s, so you shouldn’t count it when you’re planning on sending out invites. Total payload is 1,760 pounds (800 kg), so keep that in mind, too.

“Despite the tremendous challenges in producing a certifiable sphere of such scale, it does not compromise on the quality for which Triton hulls are renowned: it is optically perfect, distortion free and completely colorless,” Triton continues. It is also “the world's largest spherical acrylic pressure hull.”

This allows for perfect, unobstructed, surrounding views of the underwater world, accessible to all passengers. The pilot is the only one having to look at the others’ backs, but then again, he’s not on the ride for fun. He has business to carry out.

Triton promises easy boarding and easy access inside the cabin, where passengers are sat on ergonomic seats decked in plush leather. A lot of attention went to the interior layout, just like much focus was placed on keeping the exterior design as elegant as possible. Inside, there’s enough space above the head and enough legroom to remove the impression that passengers are packed like sardines in a glass bubble.

Much like its less spacious sibling, the 3300/6 can be launched, stored, and recovered either from the dock or from a superyacht tender garage, and renders itself compatible with dedicated lifts and cranes. It carries enough air and battery for more than 10 hours of traveling, which is very important since it’s incredibly slow. Whatever adventure you're looking for, you’d better be prepared to get there at a slow pace.

Powered by two main thrusters and two vertran thrusters peaking at 12.5 kW each, 3300/6 travels at top speeds of 3 knots, the equivalent of 3.45 mph/ 5.5 kph. Then again, considering the amazing views it offers, maybe it’s best if you’re offered ample time to take them all in.

Triton doesn’t disclose a price for the latest addition to the lineup, but the 3300/3 costs $4 million, sans additional customization. Since this one carries twice as many people, maybe $8 million is a fair appreciation of how much you’re expected to pay for your next family adventure.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
