The New Pino Recumbent Tandem Cargo Bike from Hase Is Your Car’s Worst Nightmare

The ongoing health crisis is changing behaviors, forcing commuters to look for alternative means of transport to buses and trains. E-bikes have seen an unprecedented surge in popularity for this reason, and cargo bikes are hoping to be next in line. 7 photos



The 2021 Pino is perhaps the strangest bike you’ve seen, if you’re not familiar with tandem models. Hase Bikes has worked to improve everything about the old model, so that the new one can carry literally anything you could think of – and anyone, no matter the height.



It’s got an adjustable wheelbase and a crank that adjusts itself automatically, so that the front rider can be of any height, whether a grown-up or a toddler. This means whoever you pick up for a tandem ride will be able to join in on the fun without additional cranksets or tools, because the Pino can adapt to their height.



If that’s not impressive enough, the 2021 model can also carry more weight: Hase says you can carry everything you need without a care in the world. The double stand alone, which is also a new addition, can support up to 100 kg (220 pounds) when parked, which means you can easily place



“Actually, we only wanted to add a few new colors and change a couple minor details,” company founder and managing director Marec Hase said earlier this month. “But then we kept coming up with more and more ideas.”



There are three basic pre-configured models of the Pino, with the Steps Pino being powered by a mid-drive 250-watt Shimano Steps E6100 motor and a 504-Wh battery. Allround and Tour models are not electrified, which means pedal-assist is relegated to the rider in front. Each can be further customized, for a price.



Speaking of, Pino aims to replace your car. It comes with a price tag you’d also find on a car, albeit a second-hand one: the Steps starts at €8,561 ($10,059), while the non-electrified versions are cheaper (Allround starts at €5,335 / $6,268 and the Tour at €7,412 / $8,708).



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.