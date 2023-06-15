The Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven Is a Stunning EV Tribute to the Iconic C111

Remember the C111 experimental car that Mercedes-Benz built in 1970? It looked pretty stunning and used a wide variety of powerplants. If you don't recall it, it's about time you do because the German company revived the idea with the Vision One-Eleven concept.
And yes, it's a worthy tribute to the 1970s sports car, boasting many design cues that harken back to the C111. I'm talking about the front and rear fascia with round lights, the black front hood inserts, and the gullwing doors. The One-Eleven is much sleeker than its spiritual predecessor, but the shape is spot on if we factor in more than 50 years of aerodynamic advancements.
Like most modern concepts, the One-Eleven rides on oversized wheels, and the lower section appears to have been designed for racing duty. I'm talking about heavily sculpted side skirts, a massive diffuser underneath the rectangular rear fascia, and canards on each side of the front splitter. The flush-fit gullwing doors and windows give the supercar the one-bow design we've seen on previous show cars.
The interior is just as spectacular, and Mercedes brags that the One-Eleven is the "first sports car with a lounge concept." All I see is a typical supercar cabin with a flashy three-tone finish in orange, silver, and white. It looks like something you'd see in 1960s sci-fi movies, and it's so striking I actually love it. But it's more than just a wild design meant to create controversy.
For instance, the seats adjust based on the driving mode. When in Lounge mode, they're fully integrated into the interior sculpture, which merges the center console and the luggage compartment in one single unit. When in Race mode, the backrest moves upright for improved lateral support. The overall design is rather minimalist, with a driver-oriented screen next to the steering wheel and a pixel display spanning the entire width of the dashboard.
The concept also comes with an augmented-reality headset that turns the interior into a user interface, making the A-pillars and front hood appear transparent. That's a cool way to improve outward visibility.
But what about the drivetrain? Is the One-Eleven as experimental as the C111 was more than 50 years ago? Well, I could say it is because Mercedes-Benz dropped the regular radial-flux electric motors usually used in EQ cars for a more futuristic axial-flux design. Created by YASA, a company that the Germans purchased in 2021, the axial-flux motor is notably lighter and smaller than a radial-flux unit.
Specifically, Mercedes claims the weight of an axial-flux motor is just one-third of that of current electric motors with the same power output. At the same time, it requires just one-third of the space occupied by a radial-flux unit. As for the battery, it's a liquid-cooled cylindrical cell stack with "Formula 1-inspired cell chemistry." There's no info on oomph, but Mercedes points out that both the motor and the battery tech are being developed for its upcoming generation of electric cars.
As you might have already guessed, the One-Eleven isn't scheduled to go into production. For now, the AMG One will remain the company's most radical production vehicle. And who knows, maybe the One-Eleven will inspire some future products.
