Mercedes Makes a Big Appearance at Monterey After Opening a Heritage Center in Long Beach

The carmaker is intensifying its heritage activities in the USA with this amazing destination for classic vehicles of the brand and its fans. Mercedes’ vehicles have been maintained, serviced and restored at the Classic Center in Irvine, south of Los Angeles for the past 20 years. Now the company has decided to elevate its presence in the U.S. with the inauguration of its new Classic Center in Long Beach.
The new heritage site has been described as a place of craftsmanship, knowledge and expertise by Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Heritage. He reckons that it will become a key hub for the brand’s heritage and a big attraction for classic car enthusiasts. Of course, Mercedes could not have picked a better moment for the inauguration of this facility, as it happened right at the start of Monterey Car Week. And being such a big car manufacturer and a sponsor of the event, they were certain to make a glamorous apparition.
As per usual, numerous Mercedes-Benz models in top condition are an annual fixture at the event. However, a major highlight of their exposition in 2022 will be the presence of a Mercedes-Benz C 111. Presented to an enthusiastic international public in 1969, the low-slung super sports car was supposed to be the car maker’s attempt at using a Wankel engine in their cars. In a disheartening fashion, the car never entered series production. As such, seeing one of the few experimental cars is a rare occasion (unless you live in Stuttgart, where one is on display at Mercedes-Benz Museum).
Monterey Car Week brings forth the chance to see one of those “unicorns” up close as the C111 will lead the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Adding to what is an already impressive show of force by Mercedes, the rare masterpieces by pop artist Andy Warhol from his world-famous “Cars” series will accompany their display. The C 111 will come face to face with the work of the great American artist thanks to the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection.
The carmaker will also mark the importance of their Maybach brand with a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class “Maybach by Virgil Abloh” S 680, up for display during the event, alongside a Virgil Abloh Maybach Concept. Two more concept cars celebrating the brand’s exquisite capabilities for luxury and design will be present at Car Week. They will be the Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS and Concept Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture.
