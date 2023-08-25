The Land Rover Defender Once Again Hits Uncharted Territory, Joins TikTok

The Land Rover Defender came into the world as this rugged and versatile off-roader that would take you anywhere, anytime, without even breaking a sweat. For the past few years, it has evolved into a lifestyle, popular vehicle, posh and chic, that makes a statement. A statement it makes on TikTok as well, as the model is now getting an account on one of the world’s most popular social media platforms.

10 photos Photo: Land Rover