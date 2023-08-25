The Land Rover Defender Once Again Hits Uncharted Territory, Joins TikTok

The Land Rover Defender came into the world as this rugged and versatile off-roader that would take you anywhere, anytime, without even breaking a sweat. For the past few years, it has evolved into a lifestyle, popular vehicle, posh and chic, that makes a statement. A statement it makes on TikTok as well, as the model is now getting an account on one of the world’s most popular social media platforms.
The Defender has always been a conventional model since it first set wheels on the ground. The ultimate go-anywhere vehicle, it stayed away from extravagancy and ignored fashion to preserve tradition.
But now the model is once again going into uncharted territory, head first, to become an international social media star on the social media platform with an app that has been downloaded, over the years, since its release back in 2016, by 2.5 billion people.
And the move totally makes sense for Land Rover. The Defender is thus going to gain ground in terms of popularity in a segment willing to spend money to get a car. TikTok is available in over 150 markets worldwide. The platform is particularly popular with the under-24 users, with about 40% of its them falling in the 18–24 age range. So joining TikTok is a clear statement that Land Rover is trying to attract younger clientele. And it all comes down to engagement.
The new Defender TikTok account launched in collaboration with British music artist and actor Kano. He will be the one providing the initial soundtrack to the account. The British marque speaks about trying a road less traveled. We will see how much the 8.9-inch (226- millimeter) ground clearance, all-wheel drive, and locking diffs will matter in the digital community.
Land Rover claims that the new account is an attempt to inspire the Defender owners as well as connect them. The first video uploaded on TikTok shows Kano in the company of a version with an unmistakable silhouette: the Defender 90.
All three versions of the Defender, the 90, 110, and 130, in either two-, five-, or seven-seat layout, will show up in videos with lengths ranging from 15 to 60 seconds. Special trims, special editions, special everything will all feature in videos uploaded on TikTok.
Land Rover reminds customers that the Defender embraces connectivity. The latest generation, which hit the market in 2020, features JLR's Pivi Pro infotainment system, controlled via the 11.4-inch touchscreen. The system supports Wireless Apple CarPlay as standard, as well as Wireless Android Auto.
The British are no strangers to TikTok, as they have been flirting with the social media platform for quite some time. Back in February, the Land Rover Velar made its debut on TikTok before any other platform.
