The "Fastest Autonomous Interceptor in the World" Is Now on Display in Saudi Arabia

Built for speed and to withstand the harshest conditions, interceptors have a variety of applications, whether they are used in the military, by the police, or simply for patrolling. French shipbuilder CMN Naval (Constructions Mecaniques de Normandie) is now showcasing its fastest such watercraft, which is also the first one in its class to incorporate autonomous technology.
The interceptor we’re referring to is the UHSI32 and it is being exhibited at this year’s World Defense Show that is now taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Now at its latest version called HSI32 Mk III, the vessel is a versatile ship that combines multiple mission capabilities and is equipped with a comprehensive, integrated combat system.
Measuring 32 m (105 ft) in length and with a beam of 7 m (23 ft), the UHSI32 can reach a top speed of over 46 knots (53 mph/85 kph). It has an aluminum hull and superstructure and has been optimized for high-speed navigation.
It can accommodate a crew of 12. When cruising at 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph), the interceptor offers a range of up to 700 NM. The vessel boasts of offering extended patrol periods of up to three days.
In addition to its high-speed performance, the UHSI32 is also the first such interceptor in its class to incorporate autonomous technology, which has been developed in collaboration with the Boston-based company Sea Machines. The company specializes in autonomous command and control technology for marine navigation, with its systems being deployed on vessels from all over the globe.
Sea Machines’ SM300 system enables waypoint autonomy, remote command and control from a second location, be it another ship or the shore. It can integrate with your vessel’s onboard equipment such as radar, GPS, specialized cameras, and so on, and it comes with obstacle detection, collision avoidance, computer vision, to name just a few of its features.
Last year, Sea Machines demonstrated the capabilities of its SM300 on what was described as the world’s first 1,000-nautical mile autonomous voyage. The ship involved in the epic journey was Nellie Bly, which set sail in Hamburg, Germany, and completed the expedition in 13 days.
The so-called "fastest autonomous interceptor in the world" will be on display until tomorrow, March 9, in Riyadh.
