World's First All-Electric and Self-Propelled Container Ship Completes Its Maiden Voyage

Announced four years ago as the first electric and self-propelled container ship, Yara Birkeland recently had its maiden voyage to the capital of Norway. 6 photos



With a length of 80 m (262 ft) and a deadweight of 3,200 tons, Yara Birkeland has an eco cruising speed of 7 knots (8 mph), while its top speed is 15 knots (17 mph). The fully electric vessel packs 6.8 MWh batteries.



For its maiden voyage, Yara Birkeland cruised from Horten to Oslo, with the latter being the capital of Norway. It was a journey of about 43 miles (70 km) and it took place on November 18th. The next phase is for the vessel to begin the two-year testing period of its self-propelling technology and then to be certified as an all-electric, autonomous container ship.



As explained by Svein Tore Holsether, Yara CEO, the vessel will be used to transport the fertilizer across Norway, from Porsgrunn to Brevik, and is meant as an example of



And while Yara Birkeland claimed the spot for the world’s first all-electric, self-propelled cargo ship, another premiere took place just over a month ago, also in Europe. It was when Sea Machines’



