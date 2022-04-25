The Factory Five GTM Is an Affordable DIY Supercar, You're Its Creator

Firstly, we must warn you that production spots for the GTM are already filled for 2022. If you’re going to want one, then be prepared to wait at least ten to twelve months for it to arrive. The situation is constantly updated by the manufacturer, so delivery times may be shortened. For now, just note that it won’t come to you in a week or a month.
Secondly, the GTM is Factory Five’s flagship offering. The American company has a rich history of making customers that want something special very happy. Founded in 1995 and located in Massachusetts, the brand has been met with a lot of support from enthusiastic buyers. Factory Five argues metaphorically that each of the 40 people currently involved in making the kits for those that want to build their own vehicle will join the future owners in “riding shotgun with each build.”
Their commitment is reassuring. Making your own supercar at home is not something that can be done with ease. It requires trust, more work than some are ready for, patience, a little tenacity, and it challenges you to discover different, unexplored aspects about yourself.
Besides taking a lot of pride in the way they do things, GTM’s creator also promises that everything they do and deliver is all-American. The company aims at reminding you of the same feeling a Harley Davidson might’ve given someone back in the old days.
Factory Five describes its GTM as the “fastest car you will ever build in your garage.” While this may be proven untrue by some true gearheads, we can safely assume nobody’s going to make it as easy as these guys can. You receive everything you need to succeed with your build. All you must add is work. There’s no need for expensive tools. Do it meticulously with what you have and what you’ll receive, and you got yourself a supercar that you can proudly call your own.Build it, drive it, own it
The GTM kit carries a cost of $24,990. It includes a lot of stuff. You'll receive the frame, the body, the chassis panels, steering, suspension, braking, and cooling systems, together with the exhaust, some accesories, and complete interior and exterior additions.
But to make sure the car’s running, it’s up to the Vehicle Code, adheres to specific state laws, and provides a little comfort get ready to add an extra $25,000. A Chevrolet Corvette engine is needed! Air conditioning is an option as well. Factory Five says they want customers to not spend more than $50,000 for a complete car.
Fourthly, your effort won’t go unnoticed! On one side, you’ll be extremely happy about the car working as it was intended. That feeling of accomplishment is something that nobody forgets after they finish something important. On the other side, a Factory Five GTM finished in green just sold at an auction for $70,000! If you were wondering about how much a vehicle like this can bring after it’s done, then you can look at the $20,000 mark as a starting point.
Fifthly, the 152-mile car you see in the pictures recently found a new owner after it sparked bidding competition in the last minutes. The action managed to push the price from $52,000 to $70,000 in just 12 minutes. As we can see, there’s clearly some interest in these “built, not bought” supercars. If you want one, then be ready to wait. There’s already a list! But if you get your hands on one, just know you’ll build or own something special that’ll appreciate over time.
Finally, the Factory Five GTM supercar is a vehicle meant for those that want to experience the wonders of putting together their own vehicle. It’s not something that it’s easily done, but it will provide you with many memories. You’ll also spend time with yourself or maybe even a loved one or kids. It’s a great way to spend some money before we move entirely to all-electric and autonomous vehicles.
