The EQ Blitz Arrow Is a 1,500-HP Korean Dream of What Mercedes Didn't Make but Should

Mercedes-EQ Blitz Arrow is a probabilistic hypercar the Germans have yet to build, but nobody would mind if they did. So far, the pinnacle of Mercedes's high-speed automotive technology is the AMG One. Still, there's always room for more, better, and faster in the virtual world.
The brainchild of one visual artist that goes by the pen name of placidfrenzy, the Mercedes hypercar is electric – and electrifying. Following the carmaker's tradition of eponymous "EQ" s, this hypercar from the Korean stylist (his real-world name is Jason park) puts old and new together.
EQ is Mercedes-Benz's latest acronym for the company's electric automobile interpretations. Blitz is German for "lightning" – a most appropriate name for a car that feeds from the hands of Zeus. The Arrow is a throwback to the 1930s Mercedes cars. Their silver liveries, race-winning streaks, and land speed records got the nickname Silver Arrows.
So, the name sells it all in one piece. The Asian pixel tamer envisioned a fully electric hypercar (frankly, it's becoming increasingly harder to conceive a hypercar other than electric) under the sign of the German heavyweight.
Unfortunately, the automotive dreamer from Seoul didn't leak any details about the car's body weight. If we take the contemporary ruler of "electric cars are heavy, "we should expect around two tons.
However, a lightweight electric hypercar is perfectly achievable in the virtual world, where imagination runs free and anything is possible. And it would pair neatly with the whole architecture of the Blitz Arrow sketches.
aerodynamics to heart. Literally, the floating front bumper gulps massive chunks of air, only to release it over the acute slant windshield. The rear wind tunnel lets the air escape freely after downforcing the car to the ground. To minimize turbulence, the wheels are solid discs sporting oversized Mercedes-Benz emblems.
In true hypercar fashion, the interior is not aimed at luxurious comfort. The two occupants lay far back – the flattened roof (which seamlessly takes over the windshield arch) imposes a very close-to-the-ground seating.
There isn't much about the car except the quad-motor array and the battery pack. Counterintuitively, the electric cells are not encapsulated in the floor but rather in the front and rear axles. So, the motors, suspensions, transmission, and batteries form integrated units between the wheels.
This last bit seems the least out of order: the power that the digital artist deemed feasable. With ICEs regularly going above that threshold and pure electric land rockets teasing the 2,000 hp threshold, the EQ Blitz Arrow's 1,500 hp seems so… last decade.
