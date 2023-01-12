2023 Hyundai Venue Gains More Features for More Money

Hyundai’s Australian branch has just revealed the 2023 Venue for the local market, which has more gizmos, costs a bit more than the 2022 model, and is available with one less trim level.
First things first, let’s start with the upgrades, which are rather significant for the small price bump. The new 4.2-inch LCD instrument cluster display, with its digital speedometer and tachometer, and three-color customization, is standard across all grades, and so is the fan-cooled wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones.
Besides the USB-A ports, the 2023 Hyundai Venue also gets a USB-C socket in the front center console, and two more for the rear-seat passengers on the Elite. The steering wheel controls have been revised, and they now include a new ‘Custom’ button. Denoted by a star, it allows the driver to program their desired function. The electro-chromatic rearview mirror is limited to the Elite, the entire range benefits from rear occupant alert, and a pole-type antenna replaced the shark-fin piece. The Bluelink services are accompanied by a 5-year subscription and are transferable.
Another novelty represents the drop of the Active manual variant. Thus, the 2023 Venue is now available in four configurations, the manual and automatic versions of the base trim level, joined by the Active and Elite, which are only available with two pedals. Pricing starts at AU$21,900 (US$15,115) and AU$23,900 (US$16,495) for the six-speed manual and six-speed automatic version of the base model respectively, AU$26,000 (US$17,945) for the Active, and AU$28,500 (US$19,670) for the Elite. These are now AU$160 (US$110), AU$140 (US$97), AU$310 (US$214), and AU$960 (US$663) respectively more expensive than before.
Choosing the entry-level Venue will get you stuff such as the automatic headlamps, rearview camera, 15-inch alloys, 8-inch infotainment system, four-speaker audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, cruise control, forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning, and a few other things. The Active adds LED DRLs, rear parking sensors, six-speaker audio, premium cloth seat upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift lever, power-folding side mirrors with LED indicators, and 17-inch alloys. The Elite brings LED taillights, rear privacy windows, a sunroof, sat-nav, automatic climate control, and more safety systems.
Sitting at the low end of the brand’s crossover family Down Under, the Hyundai Venue is offered with a single engine, a 1.6-liter inline-four gasoline burner. The mill produces 90 kW (122 ps / 121 hp) at 6,300 rpm, and 151 Nm (111 lb-ft) of torque at 4,850 rpm, and is hooked up either to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox, and front-wheel drive. The braked towing capacity is rated at 1,100 kg (2,425 lbs) in the former, and 800 kg (1,766 lbs) in the latter, and they return 7.0 and 7.2 l/100 km (33.6-32.7 mpg US) combined respectively, emitting 160 g/km of CO2 with the manual, and 165 g/km of CO2 with the automatic.
Besides the USB-A ports, the 2023 Hyundai Venue also gets a USB-C socket in the front center console, and two more for the rear-seat passengers on the Elite. The steering wheel controls have been revised, and they now include a new ‘Custom’ button. Denoted by a star, it allows the driver to program their desired function. The electro-chromatic rearview mirror is limited to the Elite, the entire range benefits from rear occupant alert, and a pole-type antenna replaced the shark-fin piece. The Bluelink services are accompanied by a 5-year subscription and are transferable.
Another novelty represents the drop of the Active manual variant. Thus, the 2023 Venue is now available in four configurations, the manual and automatic versions of the base trim level, joined by the Active and Elite, which are only available with two pedals. Pricing starts at AU$21,900 (US$15,115) and AU$23,900 (US$16,495) for the six-speed manual and six-speed automatic version of the base model respectively, AU$26,000 (US$17,945) for the Active, and AU$28,500 (US$19,670) for the Elite. These are now AU$160 (US$110), AU$140 (US$97), AU$310 (US$214), and AU$960 (US$663) respectively more expensive than before.
Choosing the entry-level Venue will get you stuff such as the automatic headlamps, rearview camera, 15-inch alloys, 8-inch infotainment system, four-speaker audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, cruise control, forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning, and a few other things. The Active adds LED DRLs, rear parking sensors, six-speaker audio, premium cloth seat upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift lever, power-folding side mirrors with LED indicators, and 17-inch alloys. The Elite brings LED taillights, rear privacy windows, a sunroof, sat-nav, automatic climate control, and more safety systems.
Sitting at the low end of the brand’s crossover family Down Under, the Hyundai Venue is offered with a single engine, a 1.6-liter inline-four gasoline burner. The mill produces 90 kW (122 ps / 121 hp) at 6,300 rpm, and 151 Nm (111 lb-ft) of torque at 4,850 rpm, and is hooked up either to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox, and front-wheel drive. The braked towing capacity is rated at 1,100 kg (2,425 lbs) in the former, and 800 kg (1,766 lbs) in the latter, and they return 7.0 and 7.2 l/100 km (33.6-32.7 mpg US) combined respectively, emitting 160 g/km of CO2 with the manual, and 165 g/km of CO2 with the automatic.