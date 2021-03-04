The Dubious “Best Dummy Ever” Award Goes to Unlucky Tacoma Driver

Necessity is the mother of invention. In humanity’s quest to beat the traffic rush and subsequent congestion, this translates into finding novel ways of using the carpool lane even if you’re driving by yourself.
HOV, or high-occupancy vehicles, are supposed to travel in the carpool lane, along with passenger vehicles carrying more than two people. But there will always be rebels trying to break the law, and, in the process, some of the most creative ways to do it have come to light.
Usually, drivers will use a bunch of blankets, mannequins, or even cardboard cutouts to create the impression there’s a second person in the car. This is one of those times, but the driver wins points for going through the steps to make sure he had the most convincing dummies of all. Just look at it: “he” has silver hair and even wrinkles, reading glasses, a full outfit, a baseball cap, and even the mandatory mask. You don’t get more precise at deceiving than this.
The California Highway Patrol also found the driver’s dedication fascinating and amusing in equal parts, as the Facebook post below confirms. The Sacramento Bee reports that the traffic stop actually occurred last month in Glendora, California, during a stint to detect carpool lane violators.
This particular dummy was in a Toyota Tacoma that got pulled over because it had dark tints on the passenger side, which is also illegal. The driver was mostly quiet during the stop, but not as quiet as his passenger, lol. He did tell CHP officers that he’d been driving like this for almost a year and a half.
The driver got a $400 fine for driving in the carpool lane illegally but, get this, he got to keep his convincing dummy. The CHP says owning a dummy is not illegal. As long as you don’t take it on rides and pretend it’s a real person, that part goes without saying.
