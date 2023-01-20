The Crew 2 Season 7 Episode 2: Blizzard Rush Is Here and It Enhances the 5-Year-Old Game

A new dawn is upon The Crew 2, and its name is Season 7 Episode 2: Blizzard Rush. Apparently, Ubisoft thinks it's so life-like it's simply "going to freeze you out!" But joking aside, this newest free update brings an entire slew of new cars and vanity items, along with a new enticing Motorpass. Technical improvements have also been added. Now let's go see exactly what awaits us.

