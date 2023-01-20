The Crew 2 Season 7 Episode 2: Blizzard Rush Is Here and It Enhances the 5-Year-Old Game

A new dawn is upon The Crew 2, and its name is Season 7 Episode 2: Blizzard Rush. Apparently, Ubisoft thinks it's so life-like it's simply "going to freeze you out!" But joking aside, this newest free update brings an entire slew of new cars and vanity items, along with a new enticing Motorpass. Technical improvements have also been added. Now let's go see exactly what awaits us.
First and foremost, the new cold weather system implemented by the kind folks from the Ivory Tower dev. team has barely been out for a couple of days (at the point of writing), and people are already praising it. For good reason too, because the graphics look extremely nice for an online game that's over four and a half years old.
I would even venture so boldly into saying that the winter portions of the game make it look better than ever. But that's not even the best part of the update.
As an extra surprise for you console players out there, there have been resolution improvements for the Performance Mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Also, the game can now run in 60 frames per second on the Series S as well. Obviously it won't look as good as on the top-tier consoles, but it sure beats driving at 30 fps.
The developers have also implemented a wind-based gameplay mechanic, and if you're not paying attention, you will go all over the road because of the strong wind conditions plaguing the world. You have to be really careful and drive like you're living life "a quarter-mile at a time." (I will never get tired of using that worn-out line.)
Now that we covered the new gameplay changes, let's check out what new rides we can get. Just like in Season 6, some oldies but goldies from Season 1 are making a comeback in the in-game store. Our runway models on wheels are the BMW M8 Competition Coupe (Street Race), Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 RS (Rallycross), Ram 1500 Rebel TRX Concept (Rally Raid), and finally, the Mitsubishi 3000 - GT VR4 (Street Race).
But wait, that's not all! The gorgeous 1986 Porsche 928 S4 (Street Race) has also been added to the lineup. While the list ends here for now, Ubisoft means to bring more and more vehicles all-throughout the Episode. Also, know that favorites from previous Seasons will return in chronological order.
Next up is the Motorpass, otherwise known in gaming as a Battle Pass. In total, there are 50 levels to go through. As you progress, upon reaching certain levels, you will get rewarded. For example, at Tier 1 you will get a Bugatti EB110 Super Sport Anodized Edition. In real life, this model was introduced to the world by Romano Artioli in 1991, and only 30 units were ever produced.
At Tier 13, 25, and 37, you'll be rewarded with the Dodge SRT Charger Lab Edition, Saleen S1 Icebreaker Edition, and the Creators Tempesta, respectively. The Tempesta is a purely fictional vehicle, so don't bother looking it up on Google. Just know that it's a hypercar that could very well be among the best from the game's lineup.
All in all, this would pretty much make up everything from the Blizzard Rush free update. It's pretty safe to say that it brings value to the table. All that's left now, is for you to check it out.
