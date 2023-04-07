The Crew 2 Is So French This Week With Some Amazing Super Fast Rides

This consistent lack of news for The Crew Motorfest is most likely pointing toward a gameplay trailer to be aired during the recently announced 2023 Ubisoft Forward event held on June 12 in stream form, but also in person in Los Angeles. In the meantime, another teaser to appease the fans wouldn't hurt either. But seeing as another week has gone by, it can only mean one thing. That's right, new bundles and goodies have arrived for The Crew 2, so let's get into it.
This week's Live Summit set of challenges is called "So French," so for better or for worse, expect theme-appropriate rides. For those aiming just for the Bronze award, they will be getting a bump in in-game followers compared to last time, a whopping 200k. For the Silver tier, a bit of French Touch Smoke is being awarded, and if you go for the Gold medal, there's a French Touch Tire set waiting for you.
The last and most coveted prize, Platinum, will bring you none other than the 2019 Bugatti Divo Magma Edition (Hypercar). When you adorn this baby with everything else from the Live Summit rewards, then you're really off to the races.
This isn't the first time the Divo has been part of the Live Summit bundle, but does that surprise anyone? I mean, it's not just a car, but an engineering work of art. With its 8.0-liter W16 engine, it can take off with the full force of 1,479 horsepower (1,500 ps) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque, so who wouldn't want to play with this jet on wheels?
Hopping over to the So French Bundle, we encounter another Bugatti, only this time, it's the amazing Chiron Super Sport 300+ (Hypercar), followed by a 2018 Renault Megane R.S. (Street Race). The Chiron might not be the fastest Bugatti ever made, but it can still hit blazing speeds of up to 300 mph (490 kph), which also makes it amazing to play with in video games.
The usual Vehicle & Vanity from the Far & Beyond store is up next, and it has a pretty sweet Scarlet bundle containing the 2017 Acura NSX (Street Race), together with matching effects like the Red Spangled Nitro, Red Segment Underglow, Red Smoke, and Black Window Tint.
Finally, there's the Elite Bundle 13, which is as serious as it sounds, featuring the 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR (Street Race), the 1970 Porsche 917K (Touring Car), and the Maserati MC20 (Hypercar).
The "K" from the Porsche stands for Kurzheck, and only 12 examples were ever built. Perhaps the most famous of them all is the one featured in the Le Mans movie starring Steve McQueen, which currently is being auctioned for $16-$18.5 million.
That wraps it up for this week, folks, for the So French Live Summit event, and remember, everything will get switched up on April 11.
