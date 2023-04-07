The Crew 2 Is So French This Week With Some Amazing Super Fast Rides

This consistent lack of news for The Crew Motorfest is most likely pointing toward a gameplay trailer to be aired during the recently announced 2023 Ubisoft Forward event held on June 12 in stream form, but also in person in Los Angeles. In the meantime, another teaser to appease the fans wouldn't hurt either. But seeing as another week has gone by, it can only mean one thing. That's right, new bundles and goodies have arrived for The Crew 2, so let's get into it.

6 photos Photo: Ubisoft