The BMW Group Is All Focused on Electrification at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich

After the craziness of this last summer of month (which is not complete yet, as an Alfa Romeo supercar is coming on August 31), automakers are probably hoping for a relaxed start to autumn. Well, it will be a lot more traditional, at least.
This month was almost nuclear with all the novelties across the automotive industry – 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, plus all the incredible reveals that took place during the iconic Monterey Car Week and its fabled string of events.
And while the last summer of the month is not over yet, with Alfa Romeo still poised to present their first supercar of the last 16 years, some automakers are already diligently preparing for the first autumn events. Chief among them is, of course, IAA Mobility 2023, the reinvented format of the international motor show that occurred in alternance with the Paris Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany.
Now moved to Munich, it will be a traditional home for Bavarian brands like BMW, of course. Interestingly, Mercedes was quicker to preview its novelties for IAA Mobility 2023, but their ardent rivals are coming back strong with an electrifying roster of novelties. First and foremost, the spotlight is on "electrification, digitalization, and the circular economy" as the brand will feature the world premiere of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse.
There's an exhibition venue as well as an Open Space in the city center, so BMW has lots of room to spare – and the parent group decided that BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad should take advantage of that and exhibit their latest novelties and electrified powertrains. At Max-Joseph-Platz and the exhibition center, BMW will present between September 5 and 10 the Vision Neue Klasse, the fully electric BMW i5, plus it will also feature the world premieres of the zero-emissions MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman, plus the BMW CE 02 eParkourer.
Other models on show will carry the eco theme further – the BMW i7 Protection debuts at the IAA Mobility Summit alongside the BMW iX5 Hydrogen. Actually, the entire BMW i range will be present at the event, from the BMW iX1 to the BMW i4 and i5, plus the BMW iX or i7. Alongside the BMW Vision Neue Klasse and all-electric i5, BMW will also introduce to the public the plug-in hybrid variants of the new BMW 5 Series sedan, with six and four-cylinder gasoline engines and BMW eDrive technology.
The new BMW 550e xDrive sedan will have a combined output of 483 horsepower (360 kW/489 ps) and 194 horsepower (145 kW/197 ps) from the electric unit. The 530e sedan, meanwhile, has 220 kW/299 ps/295 hp, and both models feature the same high-voltage battery with 19.4 kWh of usable energy. The luggage compartment still has 520 liters on both 550e and 530e, while charging takes place at up to 7.4 kW, enabling a full charge in three hours at the maximum rate.
And while the last summer of the month is not over yet, with Alfa Romeo still poised to present their first supercar of the last 16 years, some automakers are already diligently preparing for the first autumn events. Chief among them is, of course, IAA Mobility 2023, the reinvented format of the international motor show that occurred in alternance with the Paris Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany.
Now moved to Munich, it will be a traditional home for Bavarian brands like BMW, of course. Interestingly, Mercedes was quicker to preview its novelties for IAA Mobility 2023, but their ardent rivals are coming back strong with an electrifying roster of novelties. First and foremost, the spotlight is on "electrification, digitalization, and the circular economy" as the brand will feature the world premiere of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse.
There's an exhibition venue as well as an Open Space in the city center, so BMW has lots of room to spare – and the parent group decided that BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad should take advantage of that and exhibit their latest novelties and electrified powertrains. At Max-Joseph-Platz and the exhibition center, BMW will present between September 5 and 10 the Vision Neue Klasse, the fully electric BMW i5, plus it will also feature the world premieres of the zero-emissions MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman, plus the BMW CE 02 eParkourer.
Other models on show will carry the eco theme further – the BMW i7 Protection debuts at the IAA Mobility Summit alongside the BMW iX5 Hydrogen. Actually, the entire BMW i range will be present at the event, from the BMW iX1 to the BMW i4 and i5, plus the BMW iX or i7. Alongside the BMW Vision Neue Klasse and all-electric i5, BMW will also introduce to the public the plug-in hybrid variants of the new BMW 5 Series sedan, with six and four-cylinder gasoline engines and BMW eDrive technology.
The new BMW 550e xDrive sedan will have a combined output of 483 horsepower (360 kW/489 ps) and 194 horsepower (145 kW/197 ps) from the electric unit. The 530e sedan, meanwhile, has 220 kW/299 ps/295 hp, and both models feature the same high-voltage battery with 19.4 kWh of usable energy. The luggage compartment still has 520 liters on both 550e and 530e, while charging takes place at up to 7.4 kW, enabling a full charge in three hours at the maximum rate.