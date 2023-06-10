The Belgian GP Fights To Stay on the F1 Calendar and Adopts the New Super Bowl Approach

As the last couple of years went on in the world of Formula 1, the continued stay on the calendar of some historical tracks has fallen under a big question mark. The sport is not more focused than ever on attracting new fans and providing them with a unique race weekend experience, rendering some old tracks unsuitable, with Spa Francorchamps among them.
Obviously, this has angered some long-term fans of the sport, prompting them to question whether Liberty Media is too focused on chasing revenue. And the fact that the sport has shifted its attention toward the US and middle eastern markets did not help to alleviate the fans' worries.
A silver lining here was that the Belgian Grand Prix was considered to have somewhat of a safe position on the Formula 1 calendar, as it's an event that usually benefits from exciting racing. However, it seems that its iconic status and quality of racing are not enough to save it, at least not alone.
Following the fiasco that happened in 2021, the event was issued a warning to improve the fan experience, which it did in 2022, earning a one-year extension. However, continuous investment is required as races at other venues are being considered, threatening to replace the much beloved Spa Francorchamps.
But in a pleasant turn of events and surprise for Formula 1 fans, the Belgian Grand Prix refuses to go down without a fight. Thanks to a mammoth investment of 80 million euros, the event in Spa looks set to achieve the pseudo-Super Bowl entertainment standards Liberty Media is focused on imposing on every event.The best examples of this approach are the races in Miami and Las Vegas, which are so engrossed in becoming a weekend-long festival that most fans can't even afford to attend anymore.
That resulted in a virtually sold-out event for the 2023 season, even after boosting the capacity to 110,000 people by adding 10,000 more grandstand seats for spectators. On top of hosting more people, Spa will also be able to do so safer, more comfortably, and with less hassle. Parking has been significantly expanded, and only cars with parking stickers will be allowed in the immediate vicinity of the event, making attendance easier for the fans.
Once there, the entertainment provided to fans won't just be limited to watching the cars tackle the long and winding track. Options will be available to ensure that the entire race weekend will be one great festival that features racing, drinks, music, and good vibes.
Granted, that's not the worst thing to happen to the sport, although it could end up alienating some of the core fans of the sport. The people that stick with the sport for the racing, not the spectacle. But, if this is the price that must be paid, most would still agree it's worth it if it means having historical tracks stick around in a calendar that has already reached a ridiculous 24 races.
