The Ambassador Bridge Blockade Was Disastrous for the Auto Industry, Here's Why

The Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and Detroit, Michigan, USA, finds itself at the epicenter of controversy no one could have possibly imagined only a few short years ago.
But two full years into a global health crisis and subsequent supply line catastrophe that resulted, a handful of Canadian nationals are taking their concerns into their own hands. The implications of their blockade of the ever-important bridge between two North American superpowers have had ripple effects nearly as severe to automakers as the global microchip shortage and health crisis have in recent times.
A slew of different automakers, not limited to just American companies, use the Ambassador Bridge as a vital lifeline to ferry automobiles from plants in Windsor, Ontario, and elsewhere. General Motors, Ford, Stellantis, Toyota, Honda, and others are among the clientele that frequent the currently blockaded Ambassador Bridge.
The blockaders in question are primarily Canadian in origin. United in protest against Canadian federal laws regarding new regulations and mandates pertaining to the global health crisis in the trucking industry. Many of the protestors vow not to return home until new mandates are withdrawn from Canadian law.
Until then, only a single lane on the 7,500 foot (2,300 m) long expanse heading in the direction of the United States has been allowed to remain open by protestors. With automakers and so many other companies hemorrhaging money, some American lawmakers are urging Canadian federal authorities to take action to quell protests and return the flow of money to and from the United States back under control.
Meanwhile, with small signs of hope for a peaceful ending, like the aforementioned single lane to America re-opening, it appears the mass of the protestors isn't looking to go down without a fight. Whether violent force will be required for a return to a normalcy that the auto industry is satisfied with remains to be seen.
