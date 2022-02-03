ElectraMeccanica Announces First Deliveries of the SOLO Cargo EV: Q2 2022

In 2016, when it introduced its flagship product, the one-seater three-wheeler SOLO EV, Canadian company ElectraMeccanica vowed to revolutionize urban transport. Progress has not been without issues, but it’s picking up pace: the cargo version of the SOLO is officially a go.
The SOLO Cargo EV was announced in September last year, but, at that time, not many details about it were offered, except for the mention that it would be destined for fleet operators and city transport. More importantly, no timeline was mentioned, which hinted that maybe the SOLO Cargo EV was more of a desideratum than a done deal.
ElectraMeccanica is now revealing the full specs and timeline for the electric three-wheeler. The first public deliveries will take place in the second half of this year, the company says in a statement. Revised specs back up the initial claim that this tiny vehicle will be both efficient and optimal for delivery services.
The range is confirmed for 100 miles (161 km), as is the top speed of 80 mph (129 kph), which probably means the Cargo will share the SOLO’s drivetrain, with a 56 hp electric motor fed by a 17.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The cargo box in the rear will offer 11.8 cubic feet (334 liters) of storage space, more than twice the space in the SOLO.
Standard features on the SOLO Cargo EV include a bulkhead that separates the driver from the cargo in the back, cargo netting, lights in the cargo space, a telematics-enabled device, and an adjustable/folding interior floor panel. The roof is enforced with a Kevlar band for added safety. Optionals include the possibility to add custom wraps and graphics and third-party upgrades like warming and cooling elements for food delivery, strobe lighting, locked boxes, and shelves and bins.
“Early prototype SOLO Cargo vehicles have been deployed in several exciting applications throughout California and Arizona, receiving positive feedback from customers,” Kevin Pavlov, CEO of ElectraMeccanica, says in a statement. “Through these efforts, we have garnered significant indications of interest from our fleet industry outreach.”
While the SOLO EV starts at $18,500, the Cargo SOLO EV can be had for $24,500 before extra options. Pre-orders are now underway, and ElectraMeccanica promises support throughout the acquisition process and warranty post-buy.
