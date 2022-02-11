Toyota’s Quirky Rhombus Concept Visits 2022 Chicago Auto Show by Way of China

This year’s Chicago Auto Show features a heavy mix of electric and off-road capable vehicles, without too many concepts or quirky-looking vehicles on hand. It’s mostly trucks, SUVs, various sedan and crossover production models, plus a lot of eco-friendly solutions.
There are, of course, some exceptions, and the so-called Rhombus Concept by Toyota is certainly one of them. This is a strange little car, to say the least. It was first unveiled in 2019 at the Shanghai Auto Show and we haven’t seen or heard much about it since.
It was created at Toyota’s research and development base in China (also known as TMEC), and the idea was to build something to suit the “values and lifestyles of drivers born after 1990,” according to the carmaker.
I’ll just go ahead and say it – it's not the best idea Toyota has ever had. Drivers born after 1990 still appreciate everything that makes a car good by 2022 standards – comfort, quality, practicality, looks. And let’s not forget that everyone loves crossovers, while the Rhombus is more of an urban-friendly pod with wheels.
Aside from looking like something George Jetson would ride around in, the Rhombus also comes with a single swivel seat as opposed to typical driver and passenger seats at the front. Meanwhile, the two seats at the back make up a sort of lounge-like area, albeit a very small one, but there should be plenty of knee and legroom, given the overall shape of the vehicle.
Toyota, together with Lexus, plan on introducing a total of 30 battery electric vehicles by the end of this decade, while also targeting 3.5 million units sold globally. The Japanese brand will also invest in different types of carbon-neutral models, such as FCEVs, with the ultimate goal being complete carbon neutrality (as a company) by 2035.
