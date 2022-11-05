The Affordable EVs for America Act Aims To Restore the EV Tax Credits

More on this:

1 The Future Belongs to EVs but Banning Internal Combustion Engine Cars Is a Major Mistake

2 Canoo Will Use Hydroelectricity to Build Batteries at Its New Oklahoma Facility

3 Ceer Is Saudi Arabia's First Homegrown EV Brand, Will Use Licensed BMW Components

4 Kia Pickup Truck Makes Spy Photo Debut, It Could Be One of Two New Electric Trucks

5 Harley-Davidson's Livewire Fails To Make Any Noise at All