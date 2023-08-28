The $36 Million Kinda Is Where Eco-Friendly Propulsion Meets Contemporary Luxury

The superb Kinda is one of the finest examples of contemporary yacht design trends. It blends cool, sophisticated interior design with innovative hybrid-electric propulsion and luxurious custom features, such as an unusual pool on the main deck.
In the fall of 2020, the acclaimed Italian superyacht builder Tankoa was proud to accept the prestigious World Superyacht Award in the "Displacement Motor Yachts Below 499GT - 40M and above" for its Bintador yacht. Launched during the difficult times of the pandemic, Bintador was a trailblazer. It was the first hybrid model in the builder's 50-meter series, following the current green trend across various transportation sectors.
Two years later, Tankoa launched Kinda in Genoa. It was the fourth hull in the company's 50-meter, all-aluminum range but only the second one, after Bintador, with hybrid propulsion. In the summer of 2022, it was delivered to the lucky owner, who reportedly put his new luxury toy to the test immediately. Right after the delivery, Kinda's millionaire owner took it for a non-stop 72-day cruise.
According to Guido Orsi, founder of Tankoa and its marketing and communication manager, the owner wanted a literal home away from home, where he could spend long periods of time at sea, relaxing with his family and also working. This owner also had specific requests, which made Kinda a custom, unique yacht, unlike any other in the Tankoa 50-meter range.
First, in both battery mode and hybrid mode, the superyacht is practically silent, which is an incredible plus for a vessel this size. Secondly, it can anchor at night with zero emissions. Thirdly, the system allows it to access protected areas where conventional yachts aren't welcome.
Design-wise, it kept the main features of the S501 platform. Like the other three hulls in the series, it sports a low-rise silhouette, a vertical bow, and generous windows that connect the interior spaces with the outdoors. Two main customizations set it apart. One is a sculptural main staircase, which is built with wooden steps and a polished stainless steel main pillar and banister.
The other is a fabulous swimming pool on the foredeck. In addition to its unusual placement (superyacht pools are typically found on the sundeck), this pool boasts 1,321 gallons (5,000 liters) of water that flow continuously, adding a wonderful auditory effect for deep relaxation.
The legendary Francesco Paszkowski styled Kinda together with Margherita Casprini. Some of the defining elements are the natural materials, soft colors, and organic shapes. Brushed oak soles and lacquered ceilings are highlighted by leather panels in different shades of grey. The main cabins feature headboards covered in soft nubuck, contrasted by dark-grain leather. In contrast, the other cabins are decorated with dark brown leather.
Top Italian furniture brands and natural color palettes were chosen for both the main salon and all of the outdoor areas. The bathrooms are equally sumptuous, featuring various types of high-end marble and stylish mirrors that match the floors and the walls.
The majestic Kinda can accommodate 12 guests in six staterooms and up to nine crew members, including the captain, in the dedicated crew quarters. As per the owner's request, the master suite on the main deck was fitted with a large private office and a lavish en-suite bathroom with a hammam. He also specifically requested for the VIP suite to be placed next to his suite while the other four guest cabins are all located on the lower deck.
The lower deck houses an expansive beach club and a side-loading tender garage. Cruising comfortably at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2 kph), this yacht was also built to Lloyd's Class and commercial standards, which means it's ready for charter operations.
After just one year, Kinda's original owner is already willing to part with it and move on. The Italian beauty is one of the most interesting market entries despite the steep pricing. It asks for €34 million ($36.7 million), but it's worth it – Kinda is one of the most spectacular new builds that also comes with innovative hybrid propulsion.
Two years later, Tankoa launched Kinda in Genoa. It was the fourth hull in the company's 50-meter, all-aluminum range but only the second one, after Bintador, with hybrid propulsion. In the summer of 2022, it was delivered to the lucky owner, who reportedly put his new luxury toy to the test immediately. Right after the delivery, Kinda's millionaire owner took it for a non-stop 72-day cruise.
According to Guido Orsi, founder of Tankoa and its marketing and communication manager, the owner wanted a literal home away from home, where he could spend long periods of time at sea, relaxing with his family and also working. This owner also had specific requests, which made Kinda a custom, unique yacht, unlike any other in the Tankoa 50-meter range.
What Kinda and the award-winning Bintador share is the hybrid-electric propulsion. The Italian shipyard worked with two big names in the industry – MAN and Siemens – to develop this propulsion system with three cruising modes: diesel-mechanical, diesel-electric, and full-electric. Hybrid propulsion brings three main benefits.
First, in both battery mode and hybrid mode, the superyacht is practically silent, which is an incredible plus for a vessel this size. Secondly, it can anchor at night with zero emissions. Thirdly, the system allows it to access protected areas where conventional yachts aren't welcome.
Design-wise, it kept the main features of the S501 platform. Like the other three hulls in the series, it sports a low-rise silhouette, a vertical bow, and generous windows that connect the interior spaces with the outdoors. Two main customizations set it apart. One is a sculptural main staircase, which is built with wooden steps and a polished stainless steel main pillar and banister.
The other is a fabulous swimming pool on the foredeck. In addition to its unusual placement (superyacht pools are typically found on the sundeck), this pool boasts 1,321 gallons (5,000 liters) of water that flow continuously, adding a wonderful auditory effect for deep relaxation.
Kinda's young age is reflected in the ultra-sophisticated, contemporary interior style. Any classical or informal elements were banished. Futuristic and minimalistic, this looks more like an art gallery or a vast, high-rise apartment.
The legendary Francesco Paszkowski styled Kinda together with Margherita Casprini. Some of the defining elements are the natural materials, soft colors, and organic shapes. Brushed oak soles and lacquered ceilings are highlighted by leather panels in different shades of grey. The main cabins feature headboards covered in soft nubuck, contrasted by dark-grain leather. In contrast, the other cabins are decorated with dark brown leather.
Top Italian furniture brands and natural color palettes were chosen for both the main salon and all of the outdoor areas. The bathrooms are equally sumptuous, featuring various types of high-end marble and stylish mirrors that match the floors and the walls.
The majestic Kinda can accommodate 12 guests in six staterooms and up to nine crew members, including the captain, in the dedicated crew quarters. As per the owner's request, the master suite on the main deck was fitted with a large private office and a lavish en-suite bathroom with a hammam. He also specifically requested for the VIP suite to be placed next to his suite while the other four guest cabins are all located on the lower deck.
The main salon combines sharp-angled furniture items with a large, L-shaped sofa. The generous space is perfect for indoor parties. Spacious and comfy seating areas abound throughout the yacht. The upper deck offers both an al-fresco dining setup and a lounge area. The sundeck is packed with cozy sun loungers for everyone onboard, together with pop-up tables and an outdoor galley.
The lower deck houses an expansive beach club and a side-loading tender garage. Cruising comfortably at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2 kph), this yacht was also built to Lloyd's Class and commercial standards, which means it's ready for charter operations.
After just one year, Kinda's original owner is already willing to part with it and move on. The Italian beauty is one of the most interesting market entries despite the steep pricing. It asks for €34 million ($36.7 million), but it's worth it – Kinda is one of the most spectacular new builds that also comes with innovative hybrid propulsion.