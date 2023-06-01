The 2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP Could Prove Interesting, Here's Why

The 2023 Formula 1 season has so far been a one-horse race, with Red Bull absolutely dominating the championship. This has caused fans to look at the "best of the rest" fight for entertainment, which is about to get more interesting in the Spanish Grand Prix. Ferrari is expected to bring upgrades, with Mercedes already having done so in Monaco, and this is all unfolding before a potentially wet race in Barcelona.

10 photos Photo: YouTube / Formula 1