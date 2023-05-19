Ferrari Sets Example, Donates 1 Million Euros to Emilia Romagna Flood Fund Raiser

Formula 1 fans received some disheartening news a couple of days ago when they learned the famous Imola GP would not occur. What happened was the FIA canceled the race due to a disastrous flood in the Emilia Romagna region. Following that grim event, Ferrari showed great solidarity toward its home country, donating a million Euros ($1,081,435) to help with the relief efforts.
Although we won't get to watch one of the most iconic races on the F1 calendar, we are glad to hear that Ferrari is sending help - the flooding was one of the worst in the history of the region. The FIA made the right decision to cancel the Imola GP and not place a further burden on authorities and, consequently, the people who live there by hosting a racing event.
For a lot of us, it's next to impossible imagining what it would feel like to see your entire life's work washed away by the unstoppable force of nature. That being said, we must understand why the race could not be held and be thankful help is on its way to the people who need it.
Ferrari decided it could not just stand by and watch as nature's wrath descended upon its home country, so the company took action. As such, it joined the regional fundraising campaign meant to help the people affected by the flooding.
The Maranello-based automaker and racing outfit that's headquartered just 50 miles north-west of the region showed support for its community and proved Italy is one big family, at least as far as Ferrari is concerned. This is something that company CEO Benedetto Vigna has also pointed out, stating that the carmaker has a tradition of standing by its community in trying times, before thanking the authorities for their efforts.
The funds donated by the team went to the Emilia-Romagna Region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection. Ferrari was decisive in offering a tangible, rapid response to the people affected by this grim environmental disaster. The generous sum of one million Euros ($1,081,435) that Ferrari has donated will be used for more than just immediate response. According to the company, the funds are going to contribute toward environmental recovery and the management of hydrogeological instability with the hopes of being able to prevent similar calamities from happening again in the future.
Other Formula 1 teams have shown some support as well, although it was mostly on social media, with no clear indications that they took concrete action. Alpha Tauri was quick to express its concerns for the people living in the region while also promising to ensure the safety of its employees, although their factory was unaffected.
Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell also posted heartfelt messages, speaking to the affected community. But now, with Ferrari taking a step further, other teams will hopefully follow its example and make contributions to ensure help reaches the people who need it most.
