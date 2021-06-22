The 1,111 HP Opus AMG GT Black Series: A Racetrack Beast Still Legal on the Road

German tuning company Opus promises to finalize this month an amazing overhaul of the already extreme Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series, including powertrain modifications, aerodynamic alterations, and weight-saving changes.
Furthermore, they will also focus on improving the vehicle's soundtrack, which came fairly subdued out of the factory because of the recent regulations and the introduction of particulate filters. We can all agree that this angry engine deserves to leave behind a masterly orchestrated eight-cylinder concert when going pedal to the metal.
The AMG GT Black Series was officially announced about a year ago, in July 2020. It features the M178 LS2 engine tuned out of the gate to develop 720 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It differs from its sensible little brothers, such as the GT, GTR, or GTR Pro, by its slightly higher redline, which increased from 7,000 to 7,200 rpm, and the use of a flat-plane crankshaft instead of a cross-plane piece, all of these topped by a modified firing order.
The stock AMG GT Black Series claims a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) acceleration time of 3.2 seconds, and going full blast, it will top out at 202 mph (320 kph). Compared to the GT R, the Black Series comes fitted with a unique suspension setup with adjustable anti-roll bars, carbon fiber-structured in the front, and iron-based in the rear. Additionally, the use of carbon fiber is extensive on the Black Series, the material being used on body paneling, hood, roof, spoiler, and underbody protection. Besides, the spoiler wing benefits from an active aero system which can add up to 882 lbs (400 kg) while traveling at speeds of 155 mph (249 kph).
We should not worry though, as the specialists at Opus give reassurances about the usability of such important gains. They will apply their magic, taking into consideration the vehicle's rear-wheel-drive-only configuration, stating that "all power levels the torque stays limited to the bare minimum for best traction as well as the drivetrain longevity."
The upgrades that Opus is planning are not only software programs. Oh no! They will offer significant hardware improvements such as modifying turbos, pistons, connecting rods, cylinder heads, and fuel system inner workings. These will be either altered, replaced, or even strengthened. The double-clutch transmission will also get the Opus treatment by receiving mechanical reinforcements and software revisions. The only upgrade path based solely on electronic remapping will be the 825 hp first stage. But, since we are talking about the Black Series here, even the most composed option will ensure superior customer satisfaction.
AMG GT Black Series to ensure propper V8 rumbles come out of the back of such a special machine. The gasoline-particulate filter can be ruled out of the equation for the best results, but this could mean that the vehicle will not be road legal anymore in some countries (mostly Europe) because of the emission restrictions. But on track it will be an angry screaming monster ready to devour race after race and destroy lap records on the way.
The German tuner had been intensely testing the vehicle on the Nurburgring to make sure that everything comes together perfectly. Furthermore, the Opus Black Series release is expected to take place this month, June 2021.
The people behind Opus have more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, and they are held together by a passion for wild vehicles and engineering benchmarks. Their version of the almighty AMG GT Black Series is set to put them on the map and push this limited-edition vehicle's boundaries to the furthermost extent possible on the racetrack, but still remain able to keep its numberplates intact for the public roads.
