Tesla’s Autopilot Software Director Joins Apple to Work on Project Titan

While Apple has never publicly confirmed it's working on an electric car, the company has been very active on this front, trying to tap as many high-profile engineers as possible.



People with knowledge of the matter previously said the Apple Car wouldn’t see the daylight earlier than 2024 or 2025, with a prototype likely to be built approximately one year before the launch. Apple, however, is expected to confirm its automotive ambitions at some point in 2022 or 2023. Even from traditional carmakers, that is, as Apple clearly needs their know-how to make sure the project internally known as Titan is a hit from its first generation.The most recent high-profile signing is none other than Tesla’s Autopilot software director Christopher Moore, who has reportedly joined Apple to work on the upcoming vehicle.According to his LinkedIn profile, Moore joined Tesla back in July 2014 as a senior integration engineer before it was eventually appointed director of Autopilot Software in November 2019. Moore hasn’t yet updated his profile to reflect the change, but Bloomberg cites sources familiar with the matter as saying that the new appointment is all but confirmed.Christopher Moore will report directly to Stuart Bowers, who himself joined Apple after previously working for Tesla.Apple’s currently on a hiring spree that seems to suggest the company is very committed to its electric car project, despite all the roadblocks it has hit lately.The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has reportedly tried to sign a manufacturing deal with a traditional car company, but so far, all the negotiations failed to reach any conclusion. Hyundai was at one point in pole-position to handle the production of the Apple Car at a Kia plant in the U.S., but the talks were abandoned in the spring of this year.Since then, Apple has reached out to several other companies for a possible partnership, and right now, a joint venture between Magna and LG is seen as the favorite in the race for Apple Car manufacturing.People with knowledge of the matter previously said the Apple Car wouldn’t see the daylight earlier than 2024 or 2025, with a prototype likely to be built approximately one year before the launch. Apple, however, is expected to confirm its automotive ambitions at some point in 2022 or 2023.