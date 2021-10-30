Apple Car May Not Support Physical Keys, Getting an iPhone Will Be the Only Option

5 Xiaomi to Launch Its Apple Car Rival in 2024

It goes without saying we should all take these details with a healthy dose of skepticism, though more information on the development of the Apple Car should make the headlines as we approach the expected late 2024/early 2025 launch date. And according to a recent report , the Cupertino-based tech giant is already focusing on the smaller details, though on the other hand, it has a hard time figuring out how to implement certain capabilities.One of them is support for digital keys. Unsurprisingly, Apple wants its own self-drivingto come with this feature pre-loaded, but as it turns out, this is the only method of locking and unlocking the car the company is planning to use.In other words, physical keys wouldn’t be available on an Apple Car , and given Apple typically allows access to most capabilities exclusively for its ecosystem, there’s a chance an iPhone would be the only way to go. Android devices wouldn’t be supported to control the Apple Car, so in theory, whoever ends up buying the vehicle would have to own an iPhone as well.Apple is still working on some details, such as what happens when the iPhone runs out of battery, the report adds citing sources familiar with the matter.Furthermore, it looks like Apple has already built three different prototypes, and all are supposed to be fully functional. They are described as “extremely ugly,” but of course, this doesn’t mean much given the prototypes most likely hide the actual design the Apple Car would end up using.If the report is accurate, these prototypes are parked somewhere in Germany, away from everybody’s eyes and ears, which makes perfect sense given Apple considers the Apple Car a highly confidential topic.It goes without saying we should all take these details with a healthy dose of skepticism, though more information on the development of the Apple Car should make the headlines as we approach the expected late 2024/early 2025 launch date.