Tesla-Swapped '85 Chevy C10 Square Body Trials Mental Push-Rod Setup on Street

Ever since Tesla appeared on the horizon, EV swaps have started to gain well-deserved widespread attention. And that also comes courtesy of bonkers ideas that might seem crazy even to a friendly, visiting E.T.
Some say that today’s ongoing EV revolution is about to kill all the automotive fun. Well, history will decide if they were wrong or not. Before that happens, though, there are supporters of both camps. Sometimes, they even belong to the same team and like to indiscriminately dabble both with ICE and EV aftermarket monsters.
Such is the case with the quite possibly amazing crew over at the Salvage to Savage channel on YouTube. One day they might play with a Hollywood-famous DeLorean and turn the legendary quirky and failed DMC-12 into a gold, twin-turbo restomod to show that 88 mph/142 kph is never enough, and do something completely different the next one.
However, we are here to discuss their latest zero-emission exploits because in the newest vlog episode they decided to show yet another dose of healthy love for an EV build that was one of 2021 SEMA Show’s most hyped projects. Just take a look at the green menace and fans will probably remember this is not the first time we noticed their 900-hp, twin-motor Tesla-swapped 1985 Chevrolet C10 Square Body EV restomod.
The first time it did not even have all the pieces put together – and by the looks of this continuous work-in-progress situation, it may never have them – while the second time it was directly on the SEMA Show floor. Now, after lots of tinkering in this behind-the-scenes making-of video embedded below, the bonkers C10 silently goes out the garage doors (at the 16:10 mark) and into the street for a little bit of “first drive with push-rod race suspension!”
And, as always, it not only looks fabulous but is also quite ready (as in “finally driveable”) to teach any spunky muscle car (or Jag F-Type SVR, at the 18:16 mark) enthusiast a lesson about the benefits of saving the planet one mental EV aftermarket build at a time.
