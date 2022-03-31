A National Shift to EVs Could Save More Than 100,000 Lives, Shows New Report

When talking about electric vehicles, the main benefits that are highlighted are those regarding the air quality and climate change. But there’s also a significant health impact, and a recent report issued by the American Lung Association details the life-saving aspect of the green revolution, calling for urgent actions from the government and the industry.
Asthma attacks, lung cancer, heart attacks, and premature deaths are just some of the most serious consequences of poor air quality, according to the American Lung Association, and transportation continues to be the main source of carbon pollution.
But a nationwide transition to emissions-free vehicles could drastically change that for the better. This is what the organization’s new report, “Zeroing in on Healthy Air” is showing.
If all new passenger and heavy-duty vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2040 would be emissions-free, more than 100,000 deaths could be avoided over three decades. But a nationwide transition to EVs would have an even greater impact on the health of the population.
Data shows that a lot of communities across the country are affected by what the organization calls “pollution hot spots,” such as highways, trucking corridors, and ports. By switching to EVs on a large scale, the health indicators in such places could be vastly improved.
Los Angeles-Long Beach, New York-Newark, and Chicago-Naperville are the top three metro areas that would benefit from this transition, according to the report. In addition to the huge health benefits, this would also lead to fewer lost workdays due to health issues (13.4 million days) and more than $1 trillion in public health benefits.
To achieve that, the American Lung Association believes that the transition to EVs should be supported through legislation and funding, including expanded incentives for the purchase of zero-emissions models. Also, it calls for an “immediate” conversion of public fleets to electric alternatives.
Anyone willing to support an accelerated transition to EVs can sign the organization’s petition, available here.
But a nationwide transition to emissions-free vehicles could drastically change that for the better. This is what the organization’s new report, “Zeroing in on Healthy Air” is showing.
If all new passenger and heavy-duty vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2040 would be emissions-free, more than 100,000 deaths could be avoided over three decades. But a nationwide transition to EVs would have an even greater impact on the health of the population.
Data shows that a lot of communities across the country are affected by what the organization calls “pollution hot spots,” such as highways, trucking corridors, and ports. By switching to EVs on a large scale, the health indicators in such places could be vastly improved.
Los Angeles-Long Beach, New York-Newark, and Chicago-Naperville are the top three metro areas that would benefit from this transition, according to the report. In addition to the huge health benefits, this would also lead to fewer lost workdays due to health issues (13.4 million days) and more than $1 trillion in public health benefits.
To achieve that, the American Lung Association believes that the transition to EVs should be supported through legislation and funding, including expanded incentives for the purchase of zero-emissions models. Also, it calls for an “immediate” conversion of public fleets to electric alternatives.
Anyone willing to support an accelerated transition to EVs can sign the organization’s petition, available here.