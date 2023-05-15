Tesla's 4680 Battery Cells Still Not Up to Snuff, the Cybertruck Likely Affected

AWD

kWh

EV

Based on my calculation using data from this file https://t.co/d2Jouy0tQn published by the EPA about Model Y range tests, the energy density of current 4680 cells is 13% less than 2170 cells. I think Cybertruck production will need a next-gen 4680 cell with higher energy density. pic.twitter.com/teDQil7eFM