Tesla Model 3 Runs a Record 515.7 Miles on a Single Charge

Just as fuel consumption greatly depends on the driving style of the person behind the wheel, so does the mileage that can be achieved on a single charge by an electric vehicle.

That official mileage has allegedly been shattered by a



The trip meant for the driver and his Tesla to go from Denver, Colorado to Topeka, Kansas. When reading this, keep in mind that the entire journey was made on purpose to beat all and any records and should not be considered a feat all Model 3s or their drivers can achieve.



For the duration of the trip,



While accelerating, the car was set on the slower setting called Chill Mode, and regenerative braking was set to low. The wheels of the car were shod in the carmaker’s 18-inch Aero Wheels, specifically designed to increase the range of the car.



The trip lasted for 18 hours, and when it was over, the car still had 10kWh left in the battery.



“Though well short of intentions, great to set the benchmark for longest hypermile in a #Tesla #Model3. The last 100 mi cut into range (poor route planning). Decided to play it safe and stop early,” the man said in a Twitter post.



The fact the there was still juice left, combined with better route planning, makes Mitchell confident his next attempt will be the one that puts the Model 3 on the other side of the 600 miles threshold.



There’s no telling when this next attempt to hypermile will be made.



