Tesla Launches Updated App With Revamped Interface and New Virtual Assistant

Tesla made some behind-the-scenes updates to its app that brought a better-organized interface and the addition of a virtual assistant. Dubbed Tesla Assist, the tool provides quick answers to common questions Tesla owners may have about their vehicles. If you're already on the latest Tesla App version (4.30), launched last month, there's no need to update to get the new features.

8 photos Photo: @WholeMarsBlog, @DriveTeslaca via X