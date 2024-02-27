Toyota Recalls Camry Sedan Over Insufficiently Welded Head Restraint Brackets

Texas-based Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing has identified a potential defect affecting 4,212 units of the Camry. As per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said vehicles may have been produced with insufficiently welded restraint brackets for the second-row center and right seats.
Suspect vehicles are split between approximately 3,500 units of the 2023 to 2024 Toyota Camry and 700 units of the 2023 to 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid. Production dates range from July 2023 through November 2023. Of the aforementioned, 48 internal combustion-exclusive vehicles and 10 hybrid-assisted sedans are in dealership inventory.
Rear-seat back frame sub-assembly supplier Adient Georgetown identified the described issue at the beginning of November 2023. It promptly informed Toyota of the finding, and the automaker ultimately determined that potentially affected vehicles may not meet the requirements underlined by safety standard 202a section S4.2.7.
The root cause of the improper welding condition was identified and corrected in production that very month. Recalled vehicles will have their rear-seat back frame sub-assembly replaced by dealers nationwide at no cost to the owners. Notification letters will be mailed no later than April 21, 2024.
It's estimated that 8.6 percent of the involved vehicles contain at least one improper spot weld, therefore affecting head restraint performance, increasing the risk of injury in case of a crash. 8.6 percent of is 362-odd vehicles. Concerned owners can easily determine if their sedans are recalled by running the VIN on the NHTSA's recall website.
There is no plug-in option available, at least for the time being, yet customers do have a choice between front- and all-wheel drive. The Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel-Drive system comprises a rear-mounted electric drive unit, whereas the front-wheel-drive Camry sports two electric motors up front. Both versions rely on a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder mill and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission.
Front-wheel drive means 225 horsepower at full song, whereas the e-AWD system offers 232 horsepower. Coming with a 36-month basic new vehicle warranty, 60 months for the powertrain, eight years for hybrid-related components, and ten years for the high-voltage battery, the 2025 Toyota Camry also sweetens the deal with ToyotaCare.
As implied, ToyotaCare is a factory-scheduled maintenance plan that covers the car's first 25,000 miles (40,234 kilometers) or two years. Developed and manufactured in the United States, the 2025 model should arrive in dealer lots this spring. Unfortunately, pricing information hasn't been shared thus far. For future reference, the 2024 model starts at $26,420 (sans destination charge) with internal combustion or $28,855 as a hybrid.
Codenamed XV70, the 2018 through 2024 Toyota Camry was replaced by the XV80 in November 2023 for the 2025 model year. Even though it rides on the very same platform as the previous generation, the newcomer is a hybrid by default.
