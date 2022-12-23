Tesla Is Spreading Christmas Cheer in Australia With a 30-Day Trial for Enhanced Autopilot

Just in time for the merriest of holidays of the entire year, Tesla decided to do Santa a favor and help him spread cheer by handing out treats to all the drivers that have been nice. In all fairness, probably to some naughty ones as well, but there has been no confirmation of this at the moment of writing. So, Tesla saw fit to bestow upon them a 30-day trial of the Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) system.
The Christmas Spirit has thus far reared its software-based head only in Australia and New Zealand. For now, at least, there are no certainties that the 30-day Autopilot trial will make its way to North America, Europe, Asia, or any other continents.
If you are among the lucky ones, upon getting inside your Tesla vehicle, you would be greeted with the following festive message: "Happy Holidays! A complimentary trial of Enhanced Autopilot has been enabled for you to enjoy for 30 days."
The features are the same ones you would have in the full, or non-trial version. Among them, we count Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, and of course, Smart Summon. To enable them, simply go to Controls, then Autopilot. And if you want a tutorial before you hit the road, all you need to do is tap Toybox, Theatre, and finally, Tesla Tutorials to access all the information made available to the user.
Twitter user "techAU" was among the first to share the news and said, "neat they are offering this. Auto Lane Change is definitely the most useful feature." Aside from this user, others gathered in droves at the tweet to express their joy regarding the trial.
The average replies range anywhere from "Wow! That's awesome, I'd love to experience it on my Model Y here in America!" to GIF memes that "approve this message." Suffice it to say that you'd have a hard time trying to find a dissatisfied "customer." Maybe just regarding the 30-day-only timeframe.
This being said, this is no world premiere by any stretch of the imagination. Tesla has been known for giving out trials like these in the past. For example, just last year in Europe, people enjoyed a 14-day gratuity for the Enhanced Autopilot. Unfortunately, the same courtesy wasn't extended to the North American realm.
As for those wondering how much it would usually cost to get the full version of the Enhanced Autopilot, know that a one-time purchase would burn a $6,000-shaped hole in your wallet.
However, if you want to go all out and impress your relatives over the holidays, you might want the higher-echelon Full Self-Driving package, which will deepen that bank account hole into a $15,000-shaped abyss.
In the case of the latter, there is also another way to pay. Tesla has a subscription-based option on their website, which costs $199.00 per month to upgrade from the Basic Autopilot to the Full Self Driving capability, or if you already have the Enhanced Autopilot purchased, the upgrade is $99.00 per month.
