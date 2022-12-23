Tesla Is Spreading Christmas Cheer in Australia With a 30-Day Trial for Enhanced Autopilot

Just in time for the merriest of holidays of the entire year, Tesla decided to do Santa a favor and help him spread cheer by handing out treats to all the drivers that have been nice. In all fairness, probably to some naughty ones as well, but there has been no confirmation of this at the moment of writing. So, Tesla saw fit to bestow upon them a 30-day trial of the Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) system.

7 photos