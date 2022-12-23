Tesla Model Y Is the Best-Selling Car Ever in Norway, Beating VW Beetle Record From 1969

Tesla Model Y is officially the best-selling vehicle of all time in a single year in Norway, with 17,701 units sold in 2022. The previous record was held by Volkswagen Beetle, which sold 16,699 vehicles in 1969. Tesla Model Y had impressive end-of-year sales in Norway, with more than 3,700 units sold in December alone.
Tesla has announced an important milestone in Norway, which happens to be the largest EV market in Europe. The Tesla Model Y has become the best-selling vehicle in history when counting yearly sales. The performance was helped by a historical performance in December when Tesla recorded 3,738 Model Ys sold in the European country. The year is not over yet, but Tesla has already sold enough Model Y cars to surpass the previous yearly-sale record held by Volkswagen Beetle since 1969.
As impressive as it seems, Tesla’s performance was expected, considering the EV maker has dominated the Norwegian market since it started selling there. Tesla’s market share in Q4 has reached a whopping 14.7 percent in Norway when accounting for all vehicle sales, not just electric. A huge part of this success is owed to an impressive run in December when Tesla sold 3,738 Model Y crossovers, with nine days still left to count.
The Volkswagen ID.4 also recorded an impressive performance in 2022, with 11,098 vehicles sold as of December 22. Skoda Enyaq, essentially an ID.4 in different attire, sold another 7,589 units, making the Volkswagen Group still the number one EV maker in Norway. What is puzzling is the lackluster performance of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which placed tenth with 4,036 units sold in 2022.
While Tesla’s performance in Norway is remarkable, the company sees less impressive results elsewhere. With its CEO Elon Musk blinded by its Twitter fixation, the company’s dominating position in the EV markets worldwide is shakier than ever. Tesla was forced to introduce hefty discounts in several markets, including the United States and Canada, just to keep customers buying the many cars already piling up in its inventories.
The bad situation goes beyond sales, as Tesla informed some employees that 2023 would bring a hiring freeze and layoffs. This is troubling, considering that the American EV maker is struggling with production ramp-up at Giga Berlin and Giga Texas. Tesla also started Semi production in Nevada and is working on setting up a new production line in Austin for the Cybertruck. It’s safe to assume that Tesla would not be able to pull off all these changes unless more staff is hired.
Meanwhile, Tesla shares are going through the floor and are on track to end the year at the lowest valuation in more than two years. Musk blames the economy and Fed’s repeated interest rate hikes, but we can say it’s more than that. After all, the capital market, although still down compared to a year ago, is doing much better than Tesla. And the graphics don’t lie. The downward trend at Tesla coincided with the moment Musk announced the Twitter acquisition.
