Tesla FSD's Aggressive Unprotected Left Turn Shows We Will Be Bullied by Self-Driving Soon

More on this:

1 Tesla Will License Full Self-Driving to Other Manufacturers, Elon Musk Says

2 Consumer Reports Changes the Way They Assess Safety, Tesla Fans Will Be Furious

3 Is It Time for Tesla to Start Signaling When FSD Is in Use to the Rest of the Drivers?

4 Tesla's Public Rollout of Full Self-Driving Beta Has San Francisco Officials Worried

5 Consumer Reports Says Tesla Shouldn't Test Beta Software on Public Roads