Tesla Drivers Are Young, Acceleration Junkies, but Rarely Distracted, Study Reveals

Many people think that Tesla Autopilot causes drivers to be distracted, but studies show this is not the case. Insurance company Jerry has studied 62,000 drivers in 52 different makes of vehicles and has come up with some interesting findings regarding Tesla drivers.
They have replaced BMW drivers as the most loathed on the road, and much criticism is directed toward them. Sometimes this has led to harassment, vandalism, and road rage. To understand what could be the problem, the insurance company Jerry has analyzed Tesla drivers’ demographics and their behavior in contrast with other drivers. What they found out is surprising, considering that Teslas don’t make a driver worse than other car makes.
The most obvious thing from the study was that Tesla drivers enjoy their cars’ blistering acceleration. As much as I disagree, this is a negative point in Jerry’s study, which says that Tesla drivers scored “worse than 98% of all drivers.” Of course, most of the other drivers don’t have much to brag about in terms of acceleration, except for Aston Martin drivers, maybe, who topped the ranks in this study.
Despite being such acceleration junkies, people driving Tesla don’t like speeding. In fact, they are among those more likely to obey speed limits. Both the average speed and the average top speed were lower than those of non-Tesla drivers. I assume this goes to the Autopilot picking up (and enforcing) the speed limits or just the need to conserve the battery.
One area where Tesla drivers shone was the distraction score, based on people’s habit of holding a smartphone while driving. According to Jerry’s study, Tesla drivers ranked 10th out of drivers of the 52 vehicle brands analyzed. Unsurprisingly, Aston Martin drivers earned the best distraction score, which might show that extreme acceleration keeps people entertained, making them less likely to scroll on their smartphones.
If you have ever wondered who drives a Tesla, Jerry’s study offers insight. Most Tesla drivers (83%) were male, which is surprising considering that the percentage is 49% for other brands. One-third of Tesla drivers have a master’s degree or a Ph.D., and the three most common occupations are engineer, manager of operations, and software engineer. Well, that should be enough to explain the hatred.
