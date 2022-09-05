Canadian Driver Sleeping Behind the Wheel Is a Nightmare for Tesla Struggles in California

Tesla is under much flak these days over the improper use of the term “full self-driving” and the system’s capabilities (or lack thereof). A new viral video from Canada showing a driver sleeping in his Tesla while driving at speed will only enable Tesla FUDsters.
Like almost everything on Earth, Tesla’s automated systems can be good or bad, depending on their use. Tesla Autopilot is designed to help drivers in monotonous situations like slow traffic or highway drives. The system was often abused by people showing off or just misunderstanding what the system can and can’t do. Tesla warns owners that neither Autopilot nor Full Self-Driving can drive the car autonomously. However, some folks risk their lives trying to prove the opposite.
One such example comes from Canada, where a driver was caught sleeping at the wheel while driving at speed on the highway in the Ontario region. In the video, you can see the seat is reclined, and the driver appears unconscious, with his eyes shut and his hands off the wheel. It’s one video in a string of many showing that some folks don’t really care about their lives (or others).
Tesla’s automated driving features are not supposed to allow such behavior. Still, as previously proven, the system is easy to trick. The cabin camera should ensure the driver has their eyes open and watches the traffic. In case it senses distraction, the system starts beeping loudly. But as a previous investigation showed, the camera can be covered to deactivate it.
Another safeguard is requiring the driver to apply steering wheel pressure from time to time. This is easily circumvented by hanging a can of soda from the wheel or special counterweights specially designed for Tesla’s steering wheel. One such device selling on an accessories website promises to make long-distance driving “more stable and safer.” What do you know...
This comes when Tesla faces scrutiny from the California DMV over using the Full Self-Driving name to promote its partially automated driving system. Last week, the state’s Senate also passed a bill that could force the EV maker to toss the FSD name. Such videos becoming viral are a boon for Tesla detractors.
#WATCH: A man was seen sleeping behind the wheel of his Tesla on the QEW this morning pic.twitter.com/MHZyRneZqc— 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) September 2, 2022