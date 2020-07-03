Tesla Denies Terminating Employees on Health Concerns

The ongoing health crisis has reshaped our world to something new, something we are not fully comfortable with yet. From the need to wear a mask to social distancing rules, most of us are still not feeling things are right.
Just like most of the industries of the modern world, carmaking has been impacted as well. For about two months, production lines stopped rolling, and when work resumed, a whole set of new rules were in effect. None of them stated that an employee could be fired if he feared coming back to work.
Tesla was one of the companies that advocated a reopening of the assembly process long before authorities were ready to lift restrictions. Back in May, the company was about to go to war with California over its right to make cars.
It eventually won, but since it couldn’t just force employees to come to work – mind you, restrictions were still in place at the time – it decided to allow them to stay home if they feared exposure, even without pay. Not long passed and reports started popping up of Tesla firing those who didn’t come to work on those very grounds.
The reason cited by those making the claims (at least three according to The Washington Post) is that Tesla is firing people for abandoning their jobs.
In a rare instance of official response to such allegations, Tesla released a statement on Thursday, denying everything, and even said the employees who made these allegations are still on the company’s payroll.
“Recent reports that we have terminated employees due to their concerns over health practices are fundamentally untrue. The employees quoted in recent stories are still employed with Tesla and we have offered them work multiple times,” the company said.
“Tesla has not only offered employees a window of time to stay home no questions asked, but waived our attendance policy for several weeks after we had approval to reopen our factories.”
You can read the entire Tesla statement in the press release section below.
