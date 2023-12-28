Tesla Cybertruck Shows Off Makeshift Accessory Pre-Wiring, Hidden Air Port

Tesla delivered the first Cybertruck units on November 30, and about 500 of them have gotten to their owners since then. As some of these units got into tuning shops for various personalization projects, some of their best-kept secrets have been revealed. These include the hidden "outlets" in the frunk and on the roof, which are, in fact, a bunch of wires.
Whether by mistake or design, Tesla did a lousy job at explaining all the Cybertruck features and design choices. However, as more people got their hands on one of the Foundation Series Cybertrucks in the past month, it was clear that the Cybertruck would reveal its secrets. Things are already happening, as some tuners and accessory makers got the chance to analyze and work on the Cybertruck.
T Sportline claims it was the world's first Tesla tuner, having started modding Teslas more than ten years ago. Now, they got a Cybertruck to wrap and, while doing this, find as much as possible about its technicalities. The company has been quite busy posting videos with and about the Cybertruck on its YouTube channel, some of them showing some hidden and unknown features. If you're a Cybertruck fan or just want to learn more about it, you should check out their channel.
The latest videos offer a great insight into the Cybertruck's 48-volt switchable outlets, as well as the gigawiper motor that put Tesla VP of Engineering Lars Moravy in difficulty a week ago. If you were wondering, the Cybertruck is pre-wired for aftermarket accessories, with an outlet in the frunk and another on the roof. Both can be switched on and off via the center infotainment screen. In fact, the light bar that was seen on some prototypes is powered using the rooftop outlet.
A multimeter reveals that the third wire has about 11 volts on it all the time, no matter whether the outlet is switched on or off or even whether the Cybertruck is locked or active. It's unclear what the purpose of this wire is, but the T Sportline technician thinks it might be a signal line for some purpose-built accessories.
The same goes for the frunk outlet, which also features three wires. Although the altimeter was not used this time, I assume they carry the same voltages and for the same purpose. It's a pity that Tesla chose to leave the wires naked instead of attaching some kind of connector to them. Even cooler, Tesla might've designed a magnetic connector for the roof light bar so that you wouldn't need to connect anything, just click the accessory into position.
In another video, we get to see that the Cybertruck does come with an air port for the compressed air system, although it's hidden underneath the wheel arch cladding. Based on this, I doubt it was designed to allow Cybertruck owners to inflate the wheels or other accessories. Instead, it could be used in an emergency to pump air into the suspension system if the onboard compressor fails.
