Tesla Cybertruck Shows Off Makeshift Accessory Pre-Wiring, Hidden Air Port

Tesla delivered the first Cybertruck units on November 30, and about 500 of them have gotten to their owners since then. As some of these units got into tuning shops for various personalization projects, some of their best-kept secrets have been revealed. These include the hidden "outlets" in the frunk and on the roof, which are, in fact, a bunch of wires.

15 photos Photo: T Sportline - Tesla Upgrades & Accessories via YouTube