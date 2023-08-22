Tesla Cracks Down on Audio Mods To Unlock Premium Audio Speakers in the Model 3 RWD

Some Tesla Model 3 owners complained that the navigation voice was unclear after updating to 2023.26.7 and 2023.26.8 software versions. After some troubleshooting, it became clear that those affected by this bug also had a Hansshow audio kit upgrade to unlock Premium Audio in their Standard-Range Model 3.
Tesla has been praised for the high-quality audio systems in its cars, being considered among the best in the auto industry. This is owed to developing these systems in-house after pouching sound engineers from Bang & Olufsen. The Premium Sound System in the Model 3 and Model Y EVs feature 14 speakers, although they were 15 until last year when Tesla removed the center instrument panel tweeter. Although some audiophiles complained, the Premium Sound System in the Model 3 is still among the best in the industry.
Not all Model 3 variants get the Premium Sound experience, though, as the base version Model 3 RWD features a downgraded setup. In this case, the subwoofer, the digital sound processing (DSP) unit, and half the speakers are deactivated, although they are still physically present in the car. Accessory producers have offered hardware kits to unlock the missing audio features on the Model 3 RWD, putting it on par with the Premium Audio system in the Long Range and Performance variants.
Naturally, Tesla hated that, even though the audio system is not the main reason people choose the RWD versus more expensive variants. It was a nice-to-have feature for those that could not afford the more expensive trims of the Model 3, but not enough to incentivize people to buy an LR or Performance. Still, it appears that Tesla started cracking on those using upgrade kits for the Premium Audio Sound.
With the 2023.26.7 and 2023.26.8 software updates, some Tesla Model 3 owners reported degraded sound on their cars. The issue was first brought to light by Tesla North, which later found out what caused the problem. It appears that those complaining that the navigation voice sounds "muffled" had installed the Hansshow Model 3 SR Premium Audio Upgrade kit.
This $85 kit activates the Premium Audio sound experience in the RWD models. Tesla engineers may have purposely degraded the sound for people with a Hansshow audio upgrade kit. The solution to this problem is simple, as bypassing the Hansshow device restores the sound to normal. Of course, doing so also disables the subwoofer, extra speakers, and DSP that the Hansshow kit unlocked.
Intriguingly, the device has been taken off the Hansshow website. Although you can still select the kit from the top menu, the shortcut results in a "page not found" error. The same kit is also sold on Amazon, although it is listed as "currently unavailable." This coming so soon after Tesla messed up with the device shows that the two events are indeed connected. Tesla cracking down on such mods will also discourage other accessory producers from developing similar solutions. They may not have time to sell enough of them to recoup the development costs before Tesla renders them obsolete.
