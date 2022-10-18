Tesla Adds Clever Feature to Its App, Will Unlatch the Door When Handles Are Frozen

More on this:

1 Tesla Model Y Got a More Straightforward Emergency Door Release, Still Not Good Enough

2 Not Safe to Leave Valuables in Your Car, Crook Breaks Tesla Model 3 Window for $20

3 Tesla TACC Does Not Disengage With Frozen Screen – Check the Scary Video

4 How Long Can an Electric Vehicle Keep You Warm in a Freezing Traffic Jam?

5 Tesla Owners Complain About Life-Threatening Heating Issues With Their EVs