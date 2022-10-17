Tesla Model Y Got a More Straightforward Emergency Door Release, Still Not Good Enough

Tesla finally updated the emergency rear-door release on its Model Y to allow easier access to the mechanical door release in an emergency. The update was introduced in August for the vehicles built at Fremont and followed in September with those made at Giga Shanghai.
Tesla has transitioned to an electromechanical door latch system on its vehicles, which means the doors are not physically connected to the door opening handles. Instead, these are electrical switches that trigger the electric door release system to open the door. Because there is no physical connection between the door handles and the door latching mechanism, it doesn’t work when the 12-volt electrical system is down for some reason.
This usually happens in the case of a crash. At least two car crashes ended with fatalities because people got trapped inside a Tesla. Although Tesla did offer a manual release system for emergencies, it is poorly documented in the car owner’s manual. Even if you know about it and have enough time, it was almost impossible to access without tools like a flat screwdriver or something like that.
Incredibly, Tesla did not consider offering a straightforward way of opening the doors from the inside in case of emergency. In the case of the Model Y, the rear doors have their emergency release handle inside the rear door pocket. To get to it, you must remove the pocket mat and a plastic tab flush with the pocket, making it impossible to remove with bare hands. Underneath it is a manual door release ring, which you need to pull to open the door.
It turns out that Tesla finally decided to offer an easier way to get to the same release ring. The door pocket mat shape has been updated to be easy to grab and remove. Underneath, there’s now a red button that opens the plastic flap. It’s much easier, but it’s still the same approach which, like in an airplane, is meant to discourage people from using it. We’re still unsure what was wrong with the classic manual door release handle, which works in every situation.
According to the updated Tesla Model Y owner’s manual, the new emergency release access has been implemented “for cars manufactured at the Fremont factory starting approximately early August 2022 or at Gigafactory Shanghai starting approximately mid-September.” If you’re curious, watch the video below, showing the differences between the new and the old systems.
Besides the emergency door release mechanism, the Tesla Model Y made in China also improved the rear passengers’ comfort. This is due to bigger rear seat cushions, which are now longer by 30 mm (1.18 inches) on both sides (the center section is unchanged). The change improves leg support and reduces fatigue on long journeys.
