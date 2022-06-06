Tennessee Bikers Ride 100-Miles Raising Funds for Ukraine, Restore Faith in Humanity

It’s been 100+ days since Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering a war that has left thousands dead or displaced. Apart from causing social disarray, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is slowly crippling the global economy, and one of the worst hit is the automotive industry. But despite the brutality of war, two bicyclists are restoring faith in humanity in Tennessee. The duo rode their bikes 100 miles from Johnson City in Tennessee to Lake Junaluska in North Carolina to raise funds for Ukraine.
John Redmond and Steve Wheeler rode their bikes 100 miles from East Tennessee to North Carolina, raising $5,000 for Ukraine, WJHL reported. While $5,000 might seem like a drop in the ocean in solving the Russia-Ukraine war, the duo insists the people of Ukraine are suffering and need all the help they can get.
The Munsey Memorial United Methodist church members say the funds raised will help Czech pastors house refugees from Ukraine and transport supplies to victims of the war.
While the conflict hasn’t directly affected the bicycle market, it’s dented the automotive industry. Over the last 100 days, gas prices have sky-rocketed to astronomical levels, and vital raw materials needed for auto assembly have become scarce thanks to a senseless invasion.
Things are not getting any better for the new cars market, and if you were planning to get a new vehicle in 2022, you might be forced to hold onto your old model due to production cuts and supply chain issues.
The Johnson City bicyclists aren’t the only two-wheeler owners making sacrifices for Ukraine. In April, a biker from Shepton Beauchamp in England selflessly donated his classic Kawasaki KZ100 to an online competition site raising £12,000 ($14,991).
“We finished this, but the giving doesn’t have to stop, so we’d be glad to have you do more,” Redmond said after completing his 100-mile bike ride. “As long as Ukraine is under attack by Russia, the people of Ukraine are suffering. We need to continue to support them,” Wheeler added.
The Munsey Memorial United Methodist church members say the funds raised will help Czech pastors house refugees from Ukraine and transport supplies to victims of the war.
While the conflict hasn’t directly affected the bicycle market, it’s dented the automotive industry. Over the last 100 days, gas prices have sky-rocketed to astronomical levels, and vital raw materials needed for auto assembly have become scarce thanks to a senseless invasion.
Things are not getting any better for the new cars market, and if you were planning to get a new vehicle in 2022, you might be forced to hold onto your old model due to production cuts and supply chain issues.
The Johnson City bicyclists aren’t the only two-wheeler owners making sacrifices for Ukraine. In April, a biker from Shepton Beauchamp in England selflessly donated his classic Kawasaki KZ100 to an online competition site raising £12,000 ($14,991).
“We finished this, but the giving doesn’t have to stop, so we’d be glad to have you do more,” Redmond said after completing his 100-mile bike ride. “As long as Ukraine is under attack by Russia, the people of Ukraine are suffering. We need to continue to support them,” Wheeler added.