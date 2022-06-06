Tennessee Bikers Ride 100-Miles Raising Funds for Ukraine, Restore Faith in Humanity

It’s been 100+ days since Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering a war that has left thousands dead or displaced. Apart from causing social disarray, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is slowly crippling the global economy, and one of the worst hit is the automotive industry. But despite the brutality of war, two bicyclists are restoring faith in humanity in Tennessee. The duo rode their bikes 100 miles from Johnson City in Tennessee to Lake Junaluska in North Carolina to raise funds for Ukraine.

6 photos