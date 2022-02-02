Teesside International Airport Debuts a Hydrogen Refueling Station for Support Vehicles

Although many are still “non-believers” when it comes to hydrogen’s potential as a viable solution for future clean mobility, others are totally committed to this revolution. The Teesside International Airport recently premiered a refueling station for hydrogen-powered vehicles, as part of the UK’s first Hydrogen Transport Hub.
In September 2020, the Tees Valley in the UK became the place where the nation’s first Hydrogen Transport Hub was launched, in cooperation with Teesside University. The purpose is to develop and test hydrogen technologies for all types of vehicles, ranging from cars to planes and boats.
The Teesside International Airport now became a major pillar for this project, after a hydrogen refueling station started operating here at the end of January. Element 2 was the one that set it up, for several emission-free support vehicles that will be tested over the next period.
These include two Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, a forklift, a Kangoo light van, and a tug. The Toyota cars have already arrived at the airport, and they are only a few of the ones that the carmaker will be deploying across the region – some to be operated by emergency response units, and one to be used by Northern Gas Networks, an operator that’s testing hydrogen for households in the area.
Thanks to this new refueling station at the airport, the Toyota Mirai vehicles will be able to get refueled in just three minutes, for a 300-mile (482 km) range, according to James Clarke, Toyota GB spokesperson. Until the new station became available here, the nearest place where hydrogen-powered vehicles could refuel was 100 miles (160 km) away, in Rotherham.
“By proving these vehicles are efficient, easy to use and safe in a wide range of applications, we’re putting our region at the forefront of the hydrogen revolution,” stated Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen.
In addition to being the home of this refueling station for hydrogen support vehicles, the Teesside International Airport also plans to become Britain’s first “hydrogen-ready airport,” which will expand the country’s hydrogen infrastructure.
The Teesside International Airport now became a major pillar for this project, after a hydrogen refueling station started operating here at the end of January. Element 2 was the one that set it up, for several emission-free support vehicles that will be tested over the next period.
These include two Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, a forklift, a Kangoo light van, and a tug. The Toyota cars have already arrived at the airport, and they are only a few of the ones that the carmaker will be deploying across the region – some to be operated by emergency response units, and one to be used by Northern Gas Networks, an operator that’s testing hydrogen for households in the area.
Thanks to this new refueling station at the airport, the Toyota Mirai vehicles will be able to get refueled in just three minutes, for a 300-mile (482 km) range, according to James Clarke, Toyota GB spokesperson. Until the new station became available here, the nearest place where hydrogen-powered vehicles could refuel was 100 miles (160 km) away, in Rotherham.
“By proving these vehicles are efficient, easy to use and safe in a wide range of applications, we’re putting our region at the forefront of the hydrogen revolution,” stated Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen.
In addition to being the home of this refueling station for hydrogen support vehicles, the Teesside International Airport also plans to become Britain’s first “hydrogen-ready airport,” which will expand the country’s hydrogen infrastructure.