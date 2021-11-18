2022 Toyota Mirai Pricing Starts at $49,500, Two Options on the Table

I don’t know about you, but I personally believe the only way forward for the auto industry is not switching to electric vehicles that need to be charged using plugs and cables, but going down the hydrogen fuel cell path. Sure, it’s a more difficult path, but one that could prove in the end much more sustainable.
As is, for reasons that have to do with development costs and challenges, but also infrastructure issues, there are only a handful of carmakers still pursuing FCEVs. One of the most prominent in this select bunch is Toyota, which has been pushing the Mirai down customers’ throats ever since 2014.
In the U.S., the model is not even mildly successful, by any standards, with the moniker barely selling close to 7,000 units in…six years, as per Car Sales Base. But just like it did with the Prius back in the day when the model was the laughing stock of the world, Toyota seems not to care and continues to pursue its goals.
At the moment, the Mirai is getting ready for a new model year iteration, and the Japanese carmaker just released pricing for the 2022 version: that would be $49,500 for the entry-level XLE or $66,000 for the Limited.
Expected to arrive on dealerships’ shelves in December, the Mirai comes with a rear-wheel-drive configuration animated by the so-called Toyota Fuel Cell System capable of delivering 182 hp and 300 lb.-ft. of torque, and providing 402 miles (647 km) of range.
Because the model is not exactly a hot seller, Toyota is not offering a lot of extras to be added while configuring the thing. You get things like the Advanced Technology Package (Bird’s Eye View camera, front and rear Parking Assist with automated braking and front seat foot illumination) for $1,410, 20-inch chrome alloy wheels for $1,120, a limited number of exterior colors for $425, and a bunch of nonsense hardware like trunk mats or alloy wheel locks.
That essentially means once fully loaded, the Mirai will not be much more expensive than the stock version.
