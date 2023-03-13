Swiss Startup's All-Electric Seaplane Is Good for 100 Miles of Range on a Single Charge

The heyday of seaplanes is long gone, with Boeing’s 314 Clipper long-range flying boat being among the last such craft to have operated the trans-Pacific route. However, this does not mean the amphibian planes cannot be revived. That is precisely what a Swiss startup is attempting to do with a revolutionary craft that will take luxury travel to a new level.
And since fully-electric vehicles are all the craze now, they are following the trend, so what they promise to bring to the market is an electric emission-free seaplane designed for leisure sightseeing and short-haul trips between islands.
The audacious company that is undertaking this bold venture is called Jekta and their upcoming electric seaplane is called the Passenger Hydro Aircraft Zero Emission 100, or PHA-ZE 100 for short.
Designed in collaboration with Swiss Aeropole SA, the PHA-ZE 100 will be capable of taking off and landing on water, meaning it won’t need to be near an airport for the passengers to disembark, and a ground crew won’t be necessary either. It would be a great alternative to wheeled aircraft.
Moreover, the company mentions that the amphibious aircraft will offer an estimated range of 100 miles (160 km) while flying at an altitude of 10,000 feet (over 3,000 meters), thus aiming to “open a new era of possibilities for ecological and affordable transportation everywhere.”
I suppose anyone’s dream is to own a private island and a private seaplane like this one to get them there without the hassle of commuter flights or dive charters. Jekta’s electric seaplane could turn this dream into reality. But the company is not limiting the craft’s functionality to that of a private seaplane for the rich of the planet.
Instead, they say the plan is to have various models available. To be more precise, they are talking about seven configurations ranging from a 19-seat passenger layout for commercial flights to a VIP business-class luxury model kitted out with a salon and couches for private use. As a commuter aircraft, the PHA-ZE 100 could serve the millions of islanders commuting to work by boat and would allow for the “lowest cost per passenger possible.”
Air ambulance and freight versions for hard-to-reach locations are also in the cards, and all of them will be designed with an emphasis on safety, sustainability, and comfort.
“The use of a new electric seaplane will create a segment of sustainable transport mobility for the population living in megacities and small settlements located on the coast of the seas and oceans, connect islands, and preserve the unique nature of wildlife sanctuaries that have become popular as tourists’ attractions,” Jekta says.
Touted as a representation of “green aviation,” the PHA-ZE 100 hydro aircraft will be equipped with a 180 kW electric power plant that the company says will fully charge in just 45 minutes. A solar charging option is also in the works.
Though Jekta is a young company, its engineering team and aircraft producers have extensive experience designing and operating solar-powered and amphibious airplanes. First deliveries of the PHA-ZE 100 are expected to start in 2028, with the company aiming to deliver over 400 seaplanes by 2030.
