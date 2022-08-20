Major Milestone Achieved by Fully Electric Seaplane

More on this:

1 They Put Water Floats on a Spitfire? It Wasn't as Silly as it Sounds

2 Brand New 2022 WACO Float Plane is an American Icon Reborn, Not Cheap

3 Forget a Private Yacht, a Beechcraft Model 18 Floatplane is the Ultimate Pleasure Cruiser

4 Australia Welcomes Air Taxis to Expand Urban Air Mobility Operations in Sydney

5 $627k eFlyer 4 Could Replace the Entire Training Aviation Fleet in the U.S.